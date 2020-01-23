Head Coach Elias Vasquez brings his 10 years along with his 230 career win experience back for another season of big red baseball. The Cottonpickers’ finished fourth in District 31-4A and had a record of 20-15-2 (9-5 in district) and were 2019 Regional Quarterfinalist.

Assistant Coaches- Co-Head Coach Eric Gonzalez; Leeroy Gonzalez; Roland DeAlejandro; Brandon Rodriquez.

Returning Starters

JC Coronado, Sr, P/1B (1st Team AD) Robby Coronado, Sr, 3B/C/P (1st Team AD)Jacob Espinoza, Sr, 3B/C/DH (1st Team AD) Elias Olmeda, Sr, P/2B/SS (2nd Team AD)Justin Morales, Jr, 1B/3B Chris Alaniz, Sr, SS