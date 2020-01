The Alice JV boys and Varsity girls hit the fairways for the annual Alice Invitational Golf Tournament.

The Coyotes JV boys placed second overall and freshman Ryan Galvan shot a 92 and placed fouth in the junior division.

The boys team members include Ryan Galvan, Spencer Fox, Ethan Hayslip, Eric Cuellar and Roland Moncevais. The head coach is Adan Canales.

Gabby Moncevais, Justine Alvarado and Mia Gallegos participated for the girls varsity squad.