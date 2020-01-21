Head Baseball Coach Rusty Miller will head into the 2020 baseball season being projected to finish second in District 3A by Texas High School Baseball Magazine just behind Bishop. Miller has been head coach at Banquete for seven seasons where he has accrued 169 wins including a trip to the Class 3A State Semi Finals in 2016. Assisting coaches include Johnny De La Paz and Edgar Pena.

During the 2019 season, Banquete had an overall record of 18-18 and 8-4 in regular season, placing second in district. The Bulldogs ended their 2019 season with an appearance at the Regional Semifinals.

Banquete will return 9 starters- Isaak DelaPaz (p/ss, 1st team AD, All South Tx) Nick Munoz (12, c/p, HM AD) Quentin Hinojosa (12, if/p, 2nd team AD) Mason Vasquez (10, p/ss, 2nd team AD) Josh Moreno (11, p/util, 1st team AD) Alex Ramirez (12, of, HM AD) Junior Gutierrez (12, of) Jaden Martinez (12, of, HM AD) Tres Ramirez (12, P). Returning Letterman- Nick Gonzalez (10, IF) David Seagroves (12, IF) Luis Cedillo (10, P/OF).

Players to watch for the 2020 season include Mark Lopez (9, C/P/IF) Nathanyl Herrera (9, C/P/IF) Aaron Flores (9, util) Jason Cedillo (10, OF) and Ryan Salinas (9,IF)