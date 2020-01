The third annual Alice Coyote Baseball Alumni Game will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25 with the game time set at 12 noon at the Coyote Baseball Complex.

All former Coyote baseball players are invited to participate and all players will be treated to a lunch following the game.

Participants are asked to sign up by Saturday, Jan. 18 and can reach out to Steve Galvan 361-249-7498 or Herman Arellano 361-562-6971.