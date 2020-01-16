The San Diego Vaqueros baseball team returns all but three members for the 2020 season.

Head Coach Juan Mendietta will have the core of last year’s varsity baseball squad that placed 3rd in District 3A and were Area Finalist.

Returning starters for the Vaqueros are Sergio Guerra (11, P/SS, 2nd team AD SS, .309, 9 2B) Christian Alvarez (12, P/OF, 2nd team AD OF, .258, 16 runs, .938 FP) Derrick Gonzalez (11, OF, 1st team AD, .929 FP, 13 SB) Romeo Ramirez (12, P/OF, HM AD, .267, .854 FP) Jeron Adams (12, C, 1st team AD C, 2 HR, 18 RBI, .995 FP) Brandon Ramirez (11, P/3B, 2nd team AD 3B, .305, 13 RBI, 15 runs). Returning letterman- Felix Alaniz 12, IF; Tres Reynolds 12, IF/P Carlos Henandez, 11, OF/P.

Mendietta has spent 12 years in total in San Diego but returns for his 7th season as head coach and brings with him 55 career wins and 3 consecutive seasons as bi-district champions. Mendietta will be assisted by coaches Ryan Guerrero, Victor Garcia and Kenneth Arredondo.

“We have high expectations this season, district 31-3A is a tough district, we face two top ten teams, but we are prepared to work.”

The Vaqueros have been predicted to finish in the 4th in their district behind Bishop, Banquete and Falfurrias by Texas High School Baseball Magazine.

San Diego begins practice on Friday, Jan. 31 and will have there first scrimmage at Ben Bolt on Monday, Feb 10.