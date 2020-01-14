Team of the Week: Westlake

The Chaps (22-1, 6-0 District 25-6A) defeated two of their biggest challengers in the district with wins over Anderson (54-47) and Bowie (63-56). Westlake has now won 12 in a row and was the only team in the district to go 2-0 this week. Carson May had 10 points against the Bulldogs.

Player of the Week: KJ Adams, Westlake

Adams, one of the most highly recruited juniors in the country, has stepped up in all of Westlake’s big games this season, and this week was no exception. He scored 29 points against Anderson, including 10 in the fourth quarter, then torched Bowie for an astounding 38 points.

The rest of the district

Anderson (18-6, 5-1) won at Lake Travis, 46-45, behind Blake Spiller’s 14 points, and Grose Kiel scoring eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. In the loss to Westlake, Max Smith poured in 21 points. … Lake Travis (14-8, 4-2) defeated Hays earlier in the week, 43-32, as Stephen Everett scored 14 points and William McBride added 12. Miguel Mantilla had 17 points in the loss to Anderson and John Wetter finished with 12. … Bowie (16-6, 3-3) topped Lehman, 89-51, on Jan. 7 thanks to Coleton Benson’s 29 points and both Cy Young and Riley McIntyre tallying 13 points. … Hays (15-8, 4-3) downed Del Valle, 66-56, as Luke Watson poured in 21 points and Carlos Rocha finished with 16. … Lehman (12-12, 2-5) defeated Akins, 55-52. … Akins (4-15, 1-5) defeated Austin High, 41-38, as Nathan Davis tallied 15 points and Michael Robertson added 11.

Games of the Week: Bowie at Lake Travis (Tuesday); Hays at Anderson (Friday)

Tuesday’s matchup between Bowie and Lake Travis marks the biggest game of the week. The Bulldogs already have three district losses, and suffering a fourth would be less than ideal, while the Cavs would like to avoid back-to-back home losses. A Bowie win means there will be a three-way tie for third place heading into Friday, while a Lake Travis win puts some separation between the top three teams and everyone else. If they guard each other, the matchup between Wetter and Benson will be a battle between two of the top guards in the district.

Hays can really put itself into the playoff race with a win at Anderson Friday. The Rebels would end the first round of the district round robin 5-3 and likely be in a playoff position, while the Trojans need to keep winning to stay within a game of first place.

Other games

Tuesday: Westlake welcomes Akins, Anderson heads to Del Valle and Lehman hosts Austin High.

Friday: Westlake goes to Austin High, Bowie welcomes Del Valle and Lake Travis heads to Akins.