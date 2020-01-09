RJ Salas was presented the Blitz Play Of The Year trophy on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Alice High School.

The play that won Salas the play of the year was a 103 yard pick six, the interception helped the Coyotes gain momentum over district rival Gregory Portland, the Coyotes would go on to beat the wildcats 43-7 and earn a spot in the playoffs.

KIII Sports Director and reporter Chris Thomasson presented Salas the gold pigskin that will remain in Alice until next season when a new athlete is selected.

Salas won the award with 70 percent of the online voting.