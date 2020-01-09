Girls Varsity

The girls varsity team was on the road during their 1-0 win against Corpus Christi Miller. Hailee Carbajal scored the winning goal late in the contest off of an assist by Kari Ortiz.

The girls will be back in action Jan. 9 through 11 as they travel to south to participate in a tournament hosted by Edinburgh.

Boys Varsity

The boys varsity squad also took home the win on the road beating the Kingsville Brahmas 5-0.

Altahir Ceja and Daniel Montes each had 2 goals while Jacob Lopez scored 1. Ashton Neal and Jacob Lopez each had an assist.

The boys will be on the road again Jan. 10 through 11 as they travel to play in the San Antonio Harlandale Tournament.