HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson got beat up Saturday.

The Buffalo Bills sacked the Houston quarterback seven times and hit him countless other times in a brutal afternoon of tackle football at NRG Stadium.

Yes, Buffalo beat him up, but the Bills didn’t finish the job.

Winning in the NFL playoffs starts with the most important job in professional sports, and that’s the guy behind center. Watson has flashy stats and the athleticism of former Houston prep star Vince Young, but he doesn’t always get credit for his toughness.

Watson is a low-key, fun-loving dude off the field, but in between those lines, he has the demeanor of an Alaskan junkyard dog and the icy veins to match.

The 22-19 overtime win didn’t appear possible the way the Texans started, and the crowd at NRG Stadium let the home team know about its displeasure with a cascade of boos as the Texans jogged to the locker room trailing 13-0 at the half.

Watson’s team appeared to be headed to another early playoff exit against the hungry Bills, who haven’t won a playoff game since 1995 — before Watson donned his cape, leaped a couple of tall buildings and delivered the Texans into the second round of the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season.

It wasn’t a perfect work, but playoff wins for a franchise that’s never won a Super Bowl will never be labeled ugly. Watson did what he had to do. He has the clutch gene in spades, from his high school days in Atlanta to helping build Clemson into a superpower that took down Alabama.

"He’s got a huge heart," said coach Bill O’Brien. "He’s been winning his whole life, and he knows how to win."

At this level, style points rarely matter. It’s all about survive and advance. Thanks to Mr. Watson, the Texans are still in the tournament.

He completed 20 of 25 passes for 247 yards, but one play will stand out when the stories of this game are retold in coming years. Facing a second-and-6 from the Buffalo 44-yard line in overtime, Watson somehow spun away from two tacklers and found running back Taiwan Jones for a 34-yard catch-and-run. That set up Ka'imi Fairbairn for a chip-shot field goal for the win.

None of that would have happened had Watson not kept the drive alive with a third-and-18 completion to Duke Johnson minutes earlier.

Houston needed this. O’Brien has led the team to four division titles in his six seasons, but he isn’t regarded as an elite coach because the Texans haven’t moved up into the class of a New England or Pittsburgh, teams that are always in the championship competition.

Watson is an important piece of this puzzle. With Ben Roethlisberger’s career in doubt and Tom Brady possibly nearing the end of his New England tenure, Watson has shown that he belongs in the conversation with other young signal callers such as Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, who are boldly leading their teams into this new decade.

Sure, the Texans left the door ajar as Watson was stopped on a fourth-and-1 carry by a Buffalo posse led by H-Town product Ed Oliver in the fourth quarter, allowing the Bills and the emerging Josh Allen to drive for the tying points, but Houston didn’t blink because its quarterback would not allow it.

Truth be told, Houston is supposed to be in this position. The Texans were the prohibitive favorites to win the AFC South in the preseason, primarily because of the guy behind center. Indianapolis All-Pro Andrew Luck abruptly retired two weeks before the season opener, and Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota lost his job to Ryan Tannehill. Jacksonville signed Nick Foles to a big free-agent contract, but he broke his collarbone in the opener and was later benched in favor of Gardner Minshew after he came back.

Watson is the unquestioned best QB in the division and figures to hold that title for years to come, assuming Luck doesn’t come back.

Meanwhile, credit has to go to O’Brien for getting his team back in the game in the last half and OT.

The Bills simply owned Houston in the first half. Much was made about the return of face of the franchise J.J. Watt, who suffered what some thought was a season-ending pectoral injury eight games ago. Watt was quiet in the first half but did blast Allen for a sack to halt a Buffalo drive midway through the third quarter and had another pressure in the overtime.

The Texans actually received a real break at the start of the third quarter when kickoff return man DeAndre Carter caught the ball in the end zone and flipped it in the direction of the referee. The Bills recovered for what was ruled a touchdown before the officials reversed the call, explaining that Carter had "given himself up."

Watson wasn’t about to let his team give it up. Playoff games often come down to the better quarterback, and while Buffalo’s Allen played admirably, Watson’s team won because made more meaningful plays when it mattered most.

It’s what separates elite quarterbacks from the rest.

Watson isn’t a finished product, but he’s having a special career.

And a special season that isn’t over.