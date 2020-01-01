Zimari Manning, B.J. Jefferson, Prince Robinson, Daniel McCants and Ben Holmes have more All-America honors to add to their resumes as they were named All-Americans by D2Football.com Tuesday.

Manning, Robinson and McCants garnered first-team attention while Jefferson was a second-team honoree. Holmes was named honorable mention. Tarleton's five All-Americans rank tied for the most in the nation with only Slippery Rock at 5.

Manning becomes the first player in Tarleton history to be a four-time first team All-American. The Long Beach native showcased one of the best individual seasons in program history as the Harlon Hill finalist now has his fourth All-American first team award in as many weeks along with the same honors from the AFCA, Associated Press and D2CCA. Manning was also named the D2CCA Super Region 4 Offensive Player of the Year, the first in Tarleton history to win the award. He's also received the LSC Wide Receiver of the Year and first team All-LSC. Manning is the first wide receiver in school history to earn first team All-America honors, which he's done twice. Manning had the best season by a wide-out in the country as the senior led all of college football at any level in the regular season in yards and touchdowns. Manning finished with 1,462 yards and 22 touchdowns on just 68 receptions. Manning set the Tarleton record for single-season yards and touchdowns and tied the LSC record for TDs in a season.

Jefferson had one of the top seasons by a defender in the country to earn his third career All-America honor (AP, D2CCA, and D2Football.com). Jefferson was the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year and runner up for the Gene Upshaw Lineman of the Year award, becoming the first in school history to be a finalist for the award. The first team All-LSC defensive lineman and three-time LSC Defensive Player of the Week winner ranked No. 3 in the nation in tackles for loss with 25.5. Jefferson also posted a team-leading 95 tackles, 8 sacks, 13 QB hurries, one interception, one forced fumble and one recovery this season.

Robinson will go down as one of the top defensive backs in school history after being named the Lone Star Conference Defensive Back of the Year. Now he's a three-time All-American after also being named first team All-American by the Associate Press and second team D2CCA. The senior from Houston led the nation in the regular season with three interception returns for scores and had four total interceptions this season. Robinson led the LSC with 17 passes defended and 13 pass breakups and added 57 total tackles for a pass defense that ranked No. 3 nationally in team passing efficiency on defense at 90.2. Robinson joins teammates Devin Hafford and Jai Edwards (2018) as the only Texans in school history to receive multiple All-American honors.

McCants, who finished his career as the second-leading rusher in program history with 3,216 rushing yards since 2015, earns his first All-America first team honor of the year. It's the third All-America honor for McCants, who took home second team All-America from the Associated Press and D2CCA. The senior from Killeen led the nation in yards per carry this season (8.9) and rushed for 1,457 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 164 carries in 10 games. McCants was named the LSC Offensive Back of the Year, All-LSC First Team, D2CCA All-Region First Team, and now adds his second All-America award to his all-time resumé. McCants is second running back in school history to receive two All-America awards (Derrick Ross (2004-05) and the first to have two second team awards.

Holmes racked up his first All-America recognition with an honorable mention nod from D2Football.com. Holmes was the catalyst for the Tarleton offense that went 23-2 over the last two seasons with him at the helm. In his senior season, Holmes was named the LSC Offensive Player of the Year and All-LSC First Team QB. He threw for 3,338 yards on a 59-percent completion percentage with a Tarleton single-season record 34 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He boasted a single-season QB rating of 174.9.