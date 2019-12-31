1. Lake Travis 2016

Baylor-bound quarterback Charlie Brewer finished his high school career by completing 27 of 37 passes for 361 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a 41-13 victory over The Woodlands in the Class 6A DI championship game at AT&T Stadium. After losing their opener, the Cavaliers closed with 15 straight victories with a roster that included a dozen NCAA DI recruits, including WR Cade Green (Wisconsin), WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) and tight end Cade Brewer (Texas).

2. Cedar Park 2015

Coach Carl Abseck’s team completed a 16-0 campaign with a 22-6 victory over Frisco Lone Star in the Class 5A DII championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston. Tommy Lavine and Jack Grimm caught touchdown passes in the victory. It seemed appropriate that LB Connor Flynn would score a touchdown, too, because the Timberwolves relied on a defense that limited opponents to 14 points a game. It marked Cedar Park’s first state football championship.

3. Lake Travis 2011

The team’s so-called "Drive for Five" slogan didn’t disappoint because Lake Travis defeated Hewitt Midway 22-7 in the Class 4A DI championship game. The game introduced a new quarterback, Baker Mayfield, who entered the season opener after an injury to starter Collin Lagasse. Mayfield was stellar as a junior, averaging 227 yards passing a game while throwing 45 touchdowns. It was the fifth straight state title for the Cavs, who finished 16-0.

4. Wimberley 2011

The Texans capped a 15-0 season by defeating Argyle 21-14 in the Class 3A DII championship game. Brennen Blakemore had a one-handed highlight-worthy interception in the fourth quarter to help Wimberley win state for the second time in six years. Blakemore transferred the ball to his left hand to secure the turnover with 2:07 to play, and Wimberley ran out the clock. The defense limited opponents to 13.4 points a game. The game’s most spectacular offensive play was a 76-yard touchdown run by Trinity Wilson with 9:53 to play.

5. Westlake 2019

The 23-year wait ended when the Chaparrals (15-1) defeated Denton Guyer 24-0 in the Class 6A DII championship game at AT&T Stadium. Quarterback Kirkland Michaux earned Offensive Player of the Game honors by tossing three touchdowns. Junior defensive back Michael Taaffe was solid on the other side of the ball and earned Defensive Player of the Game honors. He and teammate Henry Smogur intercepted passes in the end zone to preserve the shutout. For coach Todd Dodge, it was his fifth overall state championship, his first with the Chaparrals.

6. Cedar Park 2012

Nate Grimm and Nathan Harwell each rushed for 70 yards as the Timberwolves knocked off Lancaster 17-7 in the Class 4A DII championship game. Cedar Park was particularly strong on defense, holding Lancaster to 213 total yards, 43 on the ground. Coached by Carl Abseck, the Timberwolves finished with a 14-2 record. The defense was solid all season, holding opponents to 11.5 points per game. After losing the first two games of the season, Cedar Park roared back with 14 straight victories.

7. Lake Travis 2010

The Cavaliers capped a 14-2 season by defeating Denton Ryan 27-7 in the Class 4A DI state championship game. Quarterback Michael Brewer paced the Cavaliers with a pair of early touchdown runs, including a flip into the end zone for the opening score. Coached by Hank Carter, the Cavs used a balanced offense that averaged 404 yards a game. Linebacker Austin Williams averaged 10.5 tackles a game and defensive end Shaquille Marable averaged 5 tackles while posting a team-high 8 sacks.

8. Westlake 2015

The Chaparrals (14-2) came close to winning their first state championship since 1996, losing to Galena Park North Shore 21-14 in overtime in the Class 6A DI title game. It was a spectacular season for junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who finished with 50 touchdown passes and five interceptions. It was also a good year for a defense that allowed only 14 points a game. Elias Garcia had 75 tackles, 14 behind the line of scrimmage, and 8 sacks. USC-bound linebacker Levi Jones led all Chaparrals with 116 total tackles.

9. Lake Travis 2017

Behind first-year quarterback Matthew Baldwin, who passed for 44 touchdowns and six interceptions, the Cavaliers averaged 43 points a game and finished with a 13-3 record. Allen beat Lake Travis 35-33 in the Class 6A DI championship game. After Baldwin re-injured his knee during the first play from scrimmage, Hudson Card nearly pulled off a 21-point comeback, passing for 224 yards and a touchdown and running for one more before falling short.

10. Georgetown 2012

Despite holding a 30-14 lead in the third quarter, Georgetown was defeated by Denton Guyer 48-37 in the Class 4A DII championship game. Future Texas quarterback Jerrod Heard guided an offense that would score 20 straight points for Guyer. Senior quarterback Jake Hubenak guided the offense, averaging 245 yards passing while throwing 45 touchdowns. The Eagles won 15 straight games before losing to Guyer. Georgetown averaged 45 points a game during the season, topping 50 points five times.

Rick Cantu