P: Chris Paddack, Cedar Park, 2013-15: A 6-foot-5 right-hander currently with the San Diego Padres allowed only five earned runs as a senior while going 11-0, and he struck out 258 batters with multiple no-hitters in his final two seasons.

P: Tristan Bayless, Hutto, 2015-16: Capped brilliant two-year varsity career with an 8-1 record with a 0.93 ERA as a senior, when he recorded two no-hitters and a school-record 158 strikeouts.

P: Tyler Woodmansee, Hays, 2012-2014: Two-time all-Centex first-teamer went 20-3 with 202 strikeouts over final two seasons for teams that won six playoff series in that span.

C: Joe Davis, Bowie, 2012-15: Slugging all-Centex player of the year led the state in homers as both a junior and senior, when he smashed a combined 24 home runs.

IF: Brett Baty, Lake Travis, 2016-19: First-round pick by the New York Mets earlier this year capped brilliant prep career with a batting average over .500, 31 home runs, 77 RBIs and 103 runs over his final two seasons.

IF: Alex De Leon, Lago Vista, 2014-17: Shortstop capped prep career that included multiple all-Centex selections by hitting .506 with 35 RBIs, 34 runs and stole 18 stolen bases with a 12-1 record on the mound.

IF: David Hamilton, San Marcos, 2013-16: Four-year starter for the Rattlers capped career by hitting .417 and stealing 54 bases in 55 attempts.

IF: Taylor Bailey, Stony Point, 2011-13: Three-time all-district player and the Statesman’s 2013 player of the year had a .376 batting average with 41 runs, 24 RBIs, 33 stolen bases and a school-record 77 defensive assists as a senior.

OF: Cameron Blake, Round Rock, 2013-16: Four-time all-district selection for powerhouse program hit better than .350 in his career and topped 30 steals.

OF: Parker Tadlock, Georgetown, 2015-17: Speedster batted .377 with more than 30 RBIs, 49 stolen bases and 63 runs over his past two seasons.

OF: Ben Johnson, Westwood, 2010-12: Versatile athlete who starred at QB for Warriors’ football team hit .470 with 12 homers and 27 steals over final two prep seasons.

UTIL: Parker French, Dripping Springs, 2010-12: Four-year letter-winner who earned two first-team, all-Centex nods as a pitcher also hit .427 in his career while anchoring Tigers’ lineup.

DH: Jordan Weeks, Wimberley, 2015-18: Star QB in football hit over .400 with 64 RBIs, six HRs while leading team to regional quarterfinals in his last two seasons.