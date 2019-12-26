Alice Coyote defensive back RJ Salas was the recipient of the Friday Night Fever Play of the Year. The award is presented to one player annually by KRIS channel 6. Multiple athletes are nominated after their football season for the award and the public votes online.

Salas who is a senior at Alice High, won the award with 47 percent of the votes. Salas took the lions share of the votes while runnner up, Calallen’s Brent Green, had 20 percent of the votes.

Salas made the interception during the Alice versus GP game, a game that was a win and you advance into the playoffs, or lose and the season is over. Salas ran the ball out of GP Wildcat’s end zone for a 102 yard touchdown.

“I was running for a little and had some blockers in front of me, I was trying to break as many tackles as possible, I didn’t think I’d make it to the end zone,” he said.

At one point in his run back Salas was almost tackled by multiple defenders but broke through all attempts and scored. The play shifted the momentum towards the Coyotes who eventually would go ahead and win the game sending the orange and white to post season play. The win also snapped a 5 year losing streak against the wildcats.