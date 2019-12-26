Agua Dulce Longhorns select Cruz Garza as the basketball male athlete of the week. Garza is a senior and starts on the varsity squad for the Longhorns.

Why is basketball your favorite sport? This is my favorite sport because I really like to feel the crowd get into the game and of course playing with a team.

How many years have you played varsity basketball? I’ve played varsity sports for 4 years, I started my freshman year.

Who is your favorite pro athlete/role model? Why? My favorite pro athlete is Michael Jordan because he is so determined and competitive. He is the greatest of all time and I really like his shoes.

Who inspires you the most? Why? My family inspires me because they support me in everything that I do. Win or lose they are there for me.

What are your plans after high school? I plan to complete my welding certificate as soon as I graduate.

If you could visit anywhere in world where would you go? I’d go somewhere tropical because you lose track of time and really get to relax.

What are your athletic goals for the season? My goal would be to help my team win a district championship.

What’s your favorite quote? You only live once, Y.O.L.O.

If you could play the sport with anyone who would it be and why? I’d like to play with Michael Jordan, because he obviously knows basketball and I’d like to see if I could score on him.

What is your favorite class and teacher? My favorite class was algebra with Mrs. Gena, she doesn’t teach here anymore but she helped me so much and really understood me.

What is your favorite meal before a game? My favorite meal before a game would be Chick-Fil-A

Do you have a ritual before a game? I wear the same under shirt, washed of course, every game. I also like to listen to music to get in game mode.

What’s something interesting about you that most people don’t know? I like to go to my grand parents on the weekends and ride my horse for hours, I’m also very shy.