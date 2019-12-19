Oscar Camarillo

Thursday

Dec 19, 2019 at 10:08 AM


TOP PERFORMERS


ALICE GIRLS Mia Perez - 12 points., Samantha Hinojosa - 7 points.


SAN DIEGO BOYS Cortez Gonzalez - 25 points, Jayden Uribe - 9 points.


AGUA DULCE BOYS Erin Medina - 26 points, Angel Vera - 15 points