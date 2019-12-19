The Agua Dulce Longhorns lost a close game 62-67 in overtime to the Falfurrias Jerseys on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Longhorns were at home for the match up and fell behind early in the first 18-14. At the end of the first half of play Falfurrias had a comfortable lead 36-27.

The third quarter was no different as Falfurrias took a 14 point lead 50-36. Going into the last quarter the Longhorns regrouped and started putting up points to defend their home court. The Longhorns went on a 24-10 run and Angel Vera scored on a layup to tie the game at 60 a piece and send the game into overtime.

The Longhorns would come up short overtime play 67-62, but Coach Jessie Cadena said “it was a close game there at the end, we could’ve had it, we’ll keep working and get ready for district.”

Top Performers- Erin Medina 26 points, Angel Vera 15 points., Cruz Garza 10 points.

The Longhorns will face Lasara at home Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.