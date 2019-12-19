On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Nueces County Commissioners Court signed and presented a Resolution in Recognition of the 2019 Agua Dulce Longhorn Football Team. The team and coaches attended the Comissioner’s Court meeting at the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Football team and coaches were congratulated by the Commissioners Court, County Judge Barbara Canales Black , Precinct 3 County Commissioner John Marez and received a special blessing by Bishop Carmody.

The Longhorns, Coached by Robert Beard had a successful football season and were Class 2A 2019 Area Finalists