The Anna Coyotes (7-6) collected three wins in five outings in Highway 5 basketball tournament action last week at Anna High School. After an opening loss to Class 5A Greenville on Thursday, the Coyotes bounced back to defeat 4A Lorena, 52-39, fueled by a team-high 14-points by Anna forward Jackson Vandagriff, 12 from guard Jayden Rodgers and 11 from guard Jaden Adams. The Coyotes charged out fast, leading Lorena 16-8 after one quarter before taking a 31-24 edge into halftime. Guard Jaiden Campbell drained a pair first-half 3s for Anna.

On Friday, the Coyotes topped 4A Caddo Mills, 58-49, surging late after a 21-all logjam at the break. Forward Jaedin Victorian, guard Josiah Mackey and Rodgers led Anna shooters with 10 points each. Rodgers knocked down two 3-pointers in the first half.

Anna closed out tourney play on Saturday with a 50-49 win over 4A Crandall and a 57-47 loss to 3A Commerce. Versus Crandall, Rodgers and Adams led the Coyotes with 11 points apiece while Mackey collected 10. Anna led, 28-25, at halftime then rallied from a 44-40 deficit after three quarters for the clutch victory. The Coyotes made eight 3-pointers in the win, with Adams hitting three and singles provided by guard Bullet Geer, Campbell, Mackey, Vandagriff and Rodgers.

In the Commerce finale, Adams posted another team-high 11 points but a 22-8 second quarter by the Tigers proved too much to overcome. Mackey sank three treys for the Coyotes while Geer and Adams swished a pair each.