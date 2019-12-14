HAMILTON — The Brownwood Lions completed a clean sweep of the competition at the Hamilton tournament Saturday night, defeating the Goldthwaite Eagles, 53-43, in the championship game.

“We played a very sloppy game and Coach (Jeffrey) Head at Goldthwaite does a great job and they slowed us down,” said Lions head coach Nadir Dalleh. “It was a very physical game and I'm proud of our guys for finishing the game.”

Brownwood's Isyah Campos was named tournament MVP while Zach Strong and John Wilhelm were selected to the all-tournament team.

Against Goldthwaite — which Brownwood earlier defeated, 67-40, in the Dublin tournament on Dec. 5 — the Lions trailed 16-15 after one quarter, grabbed a 27-23 halftime lead and carried a 41-29 advantage into the fourth period.

Strong led the Lions with 20 points followed by Wilhelm with 13, Campos with 10, Beau Bronniman with five, Josh Baucom with three and Brandon Hamrick with two points.

Goldthwaite was led by 17 points from Grayson Moore, 11 points from Rance House and eight points from Jaxon Wootton.

The Lions also picked up tournament wins over Crawford, 62-25, and Llano, 78-28, Friday, along with an 85-51 triumph over McGregor Thursday.

In the win over Crawford, Strong eclipsed 1,000 points for his career.

Strong, who was 14 points shy of the milestone heading into the Crawford game, tallied 17 points for the Lions while Wilhelm scored a team-high 18 points. Campos, Hamrick and Bronniman notched six points apiece, Baucom added five and Drew Huff chipped in four points.

The Lions led 17-6 after one quarter, 28-17 at halftime, and 46-19 through three frames.

Against Llano, Brownwood led 21-5 after one quarter, 40-7 at halftime and 56-17 through three frames.

Strong led the charge with 20 points followed by 17 from Campos, 13 from A.J. McCarty, 10 from Wilhelm, six from Baucom, four each from Huff and Nathan Wheelington, and two apiece from Bronniman and Cooper Swanzy.

The Lions (10-2) are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday as they host Abilene Cooper, while Burnet comes to town for a 2:30 p.m. Friday tilt in the final game before Christmas.