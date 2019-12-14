ABILENE — Lubbock-Cooper players and coaches didn’t want to leave the field Saturday afternoon.

And for good reason.

Everyone adorned in red and black left it all on the artificial turf and it all hit them at the same time as the clock struck 0:00. Tears replaced sweat as the players and coaches huddled for the final time inside Abilene Christian University’s Anthony Field Wildcats Stadium.

The Pirates took Aledo down to the wire, knotting the game up late in the fourth quarter, but a fortuitous call and late touchdown was the difference as the Bearcats escaped with a 28-21 victory in a Class 5A, Division II state semifinal game.

With the loss, the Pirates ended a historic season with a 13-2 mark which included advancing to the program’s first state semifinal contest.

“That’s life. That’s what we told the kids,” Pirates coach Chip Darden said. “Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t, so you’ve got to tip your hat to them. That’s why they’ve won seven out of the last 10. They found a way to win.”

Aledo, which struggled to run against a stout Pirates defense, started its game-winning drive with 5:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Lubbock-Cooper’s stop troops limited Oklahoma verbal commit Jase McClellan to 95 yards on 19 carries, but was unable to slow down senior quarterback Jake Bishop on during a crucial moment of the drive.

Facing fourth-and-3 from their own 36 and game knotted up at 21-21, Bishop ran for 45 yards to get the Bearcats to the Pirates 10.

Just when it looked like Aledo was taking control, the Pirates created an opportunity as McClellan, during a 4-yard run, appeared to lose the football with Lubbock-Cooper’s Carter Bradley coming up with the recovery.

After a few moments, McClennan was ruled down and proceeded to score on a 2-yard touchdown to on the next play to give the Bearcats a 28-21 advantage with 1:56 left in the contest.

The Pirates got the ball back, but were unable to get much going on their final offensive possession. On fourth-and-10, Lubbock-Cooper ran a short drag route which Aledo sniffed out and earned the turnover on downs to salt away the victory.

Prior to that, Isaiah Johnson scored a 3-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21-21 with 5:35 left in the fourth quarter. The Pirates senior, and University of North Texas verbal commit, capped off the 14-play, seven-minute, 41-second drive and finished with 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson and the rest of the Lubbock-Cooper offense needed to step up without the services of running back Nehemiah Martinez who was ruled out with an ankle injury.

“North Texas is getting a steal with that kid,” Darden said of Johnson. “He’s just one of the best football players I’ve ever been around and just a tough kid. He had cramps during the first half, but there was no doubt he was going to be playing in that game. He’s been a fun kid to have around, I know that.”

Johnson’s first score of the game provided the Pirates with their first lead of the game. Lubbock-Cooper started on its 8-yard line and entered Bearcats territory following a 33-yard run from Johnson.

Junior quarterback Cooper LaFebre connected on a 20-yard pass to Robert Mott to put the Pirates in a first-and-goal situation at the Bearcats 6. Johnson had runs of 2 and 3 yards to end the first before crossing the endzone at the 11:57 mark of the second quarter.

McClellan, who had the 3-yard touchdown to kickoff the scoring in the contest, responded four minutes later with a 1-yard score to put things at 13-7 in favor of Aledo.

Just before halftime, the Pirates’ defense stopped the Bearcats short of the first down to get the ball back with 26 seconds before the break.

The Pirates couldn’t muster up any offense and headed to the locker room down 13-7 at the intermission.

“I thought our defensive front played really well, but then we just tackled well and that’s kind of what we said,” Darden said of the defense. “They’re going to get some yards. They’ve got too many playmakers. … Tackle them. Make them snap it again, so I thought our tackling was good and guys playing hard. They left it all out there.”

LaFebre came out looking to spark his squad and, did so, by running 40 yards for a touchdown to provide Lubbock-Cooper with a 14-13 advantage with 9:14 left in the third quarter.

“Nehemiah’s a great player, but I’ve got to give it to our offensive line,” LaFebre said. “They’re the reason we hung in there and did what we did.”

Bishop matched LaFebre with an 11-yard run then made up for the first-quarter missed extra point by converting a two-point conversion when he completed a pass to JoJo Earle for the 21-14 lead at the 1:16 mark of third.

The Pirates did their best to keep themselves within scoring distance, but the Bearcats defense stiffened and made just enough plays to preserve its lead and advance to the program to the state title contest.

“No disrespect obviously to Aledo, but that’s the exact type of game that we thought it was going to be,” Darden said. “We knew, our kids knew all along we could battle and we could beat them, so that’s why there’s disappointment. We didn’t come into it to just play with them. We came in it to win it, so our kids are obviously disappointed but can’t be more proud of their effort and what they did on the field. Pretty impressive.”