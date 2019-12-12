For some running in a marathon or half marathon could be a goal to accomplish and check off the bucket list, but where does a runner go when 26.2 miles or 13.1 miles isn’t enough, well one might turn to Ultra Trail Running.

What is an ultra trail race? An ultra in the running world is any race longer than 26.2 miles, the route is on unpaved surfaces typically on trails where most people hike.

Alice resident John Ybarra known to his friends as “Chief” is an ultra trail runner and has been participating in ultras for 2 years. Ybarra says he wasn’t always an athletic person, although he played football in high school he never liked to run. After graduating from Agua Dulce in 1999 the decision to become more fit was made after seeing family members fall ill with diabetes.

“I started to enjoy running and pushing my body to its extremes. I started with one mile and felt fatigued, so I pushed myself more and more and gradually kept increasing the distances.“

As Ybarra increased the lengths of his runs, so increased the want to run on different terrain. Scowering the internet Ybarra stumbled upon trail running. “I liked running but I didn’t like running on the road anymore, I looked on the internet and found Tejas Trails.”

Tejas Trails is an organization that started in the 1990’s and offers trail running in some of Texas most scenic landscapes. Ybarra’s first trail run was a 10k which is equivalent to 6.2 miles. During his first year he ran in trails of 9 and 10 miles, feeling good about his progress Ybarra made the jump to 18 miles on his second year. During his second season he set a goal of going even further, and decided to attempt a trail run of 100 miles.

The decision to run a race of that distance requires extreme training and dedication in all aspects of life, of which Ybarra dedicated a whole year to. During the week while in training Ybarra runs 10 miles a day and increases to 30 miles on the weekend. He consumes 4 to 6 thousand calories daily, eating every three hours and measuring his food. His protein intake is 220 grams, 100 grams of fat and depending on his activity 300-600 grams of carbohydrates. Ybarra figured out his body’s nutritional needs early on, that knowledge has benefited him and helped him complete 40, 50, and 60 mile races, having finished as high second in a 60 mile trail run.

On Dec 7 Ybarra’s attempt at the hundred mile ultra trail run was cut short due to an unforeseen injury. During mile 10 of his run his achilles tendon flared up, that injury would automatically sideline most runners but Ybarra pushed on for another 30 miles until unable to continue after 40 miles.

Throughout the year Ybarra has logged over 1,800 miles and credits his wife Melissa Ybarra for supporting him along his endeavor. “I thank my wife for doing everything possible to help me get through all my races. She’s my teammate, training partner, camp captain, and massage therapist.”

When I met up with John Ybarra I expected him to be nursing his injury, instead we met up at the gym where he was going through his daily training and already mentally preparing for the next 100 mile run and possibly beyond. John is confident he will compete and complete his next run and looks forward to participating in an ultra run as early as February.

Before I parted ways with Chief I asked him to sum up the main reason he runs such long distances, his response was “I run to test my body I want to go through life knowing that I did something that put my body to a point of absolute fatigue and say that I overcame.”