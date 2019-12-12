Lady Coyotes at home against Nixon

The Alice girls were at home as they faced the traveling Laredo Nixon Mustangs. The Lady Coyotes battled during the first and second quarter against the Mustangs and went into half time down 31-28.

Nixon surged ahead during the 3rd quarter scoring 19 points and 21 points in the 4th quarter to win the contest 50-37. In sub varsity play the Junior Varsity lost 42-34 and freshmen fell 46-20.

Alice Boys Basket Ball

The Varsity boys basketball team was on the road Tuesday and came up short to Banquete in a close contest. Banquete edged out Alice 42-39. Top scorers were Josh Harris 12 pts. and Ryan Salas 10 pts.

San Diego tops Laredo Harmony

San Diego Vaqueros Boys Varsity dominated the court at home Tuesday beating Laredo Harmony 84-40. Top performers- Vince Luevano and Rene Barrera who both scored 21 points.

Orange Grove

Orange Grove Varsity Boys Lost to London 78-36

Ben Bolt

Boys Varsity lost to Lasara 52-44

Calallen Varsity Boys fell short to Bishop 50-46

Tuloso Midway Varsity Boys Loses to Vets Memorial 56-29