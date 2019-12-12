Meet senior basketball player Layla Rodriguez, Layla has been involved with coyote sports for 4 years. She is also ranked 69th in her class and has a 4.2 GPA.

Rodriguez’s plans after high school is to attend college and become a dental hygienist. Her favorite professional athlete is former All American, and Olympic softball player Cat Osterman. Her two most inspirational people are her sister and her grandfather.

The best advice she’s received is-“Everyone is going to have something to say, so just do you!“

Basketball is her favorite sport because it involves teamwork and because “it’s fun.“ Layla’s athletic goals for this basketball season is to do her best to help her team score points. Her favorite class while attending high school is office training and her favorite teacher is Ms. Del.

Before every game Layla makes it a point to join in a pre- game prayer with her teammates. Her favorite snack before a game includes a blue powerade polar pop and pickle.