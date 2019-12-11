Two-time defending district champion Hendrickson staged a furious fourth-quarter rally to defeat Westwood 53-52 in a key District 13-6A girls basketball game.

Westwood led until the final moments of the contest, when Hendrickson sophomore Erica Suarez hit the winning basket as time expired.

According to Hendrickson coach Norma Sierra, her team’s scrappiness helped overcome the absence of injured starter Lana Fuller and foul trouble by star Zoe Nelson.

"We played out of sorts, but the girls just kept fighting," she said.

Host Westwood raced to a 12-4 first-quarter lead and were up 25-21 at the half. Westwood carried the four-point lead through three quarters and extended the lead to 45-39 early in the fourth.

Hendrickson (12-4, 3-0) and Westwood (10-6, 2-1) traded fouls and turnovers in the final period before Nelson cut the Westwood lead to 52-51 and set up the late heroics by Suarez.

Nelson and Sarah Malinoswki had 10 points apiece for the Hawks, while Gianna Grant (19 points) and Anisha Chintala (14) paced Westwood.

In other District 13-6A action, Cedar Ridge (7-8, 2-1) stepped up with an impressive 60-49 win over Vandegrift (16-6, 2-1) as sophomore Lexi Alexander poured in 20 points and Mikayla Johnson added 16.

AJ Marotte score 15 points, Weade Adeleje notched 12 points and Jazra Williams added 10 points as Vista Ridge (13-3, 2-0) defeated McNeil 68-50.

Bailey Featherstone had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds as Round Rock (6-9) beat Smithville 67-47 in nondistrict play. Carley Altenburger added 11 points and six rebounds for the Dragons.