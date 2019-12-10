ANNA – Guard Marianna Bert and forward Qua Fisher combined for 35 points to lead Anna to a 49-40 win over Corem Deo Academy-Collin County Friday at Anna High School. With aggressive play near the basket - and the above-mentioned shooters - the Lady Coyotes built leads of 17-10 after one quarter and 24-19 by halftime.

CDA-Collin County (4-8) never led, but kept things interesting in the second half - forging a 33-33 tie with 5:16 left to play. From there, though, Anna (6-4) pounded out an 11-2 run with big buckets from Fisher and Bert, and a crucial rebound by forward Bre Traylor, then cruised on home.

Bert, with a team-high 18 points, also led Anna with three 3s, four assists and four steals. Along with Fisher’s 17 points, including two treys, she tallied eight boards and two steals. Traylor pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds while forwards Lexi Stewart and Shataelyn King grabbed three steals each.

“Marianna, I’ve got no words - she’s great,” Anna head coach Justin Baldia said. “And Qua was huge. I challenged her to shoot the ball a little bit more and she hit two big 3s for us. Bre, it didn’t go her way offensively, but she got it together and battled on the boards. And she does so much for us on the press.

“We definitely missed [guard] Kaycee Redwine tonight. She’s in a theater performance. But other girls stepped up. Lyric Evans gave us some quality minutes. [Sophomore] Saniya Myer, she’s still learning, but she was coachable tonight. She did some good things out there.

“I’m proud of the way we bounced back when shots aren’t falling and you go 1-for-infinity from the free throw line. It makes it tough. … We challenged them to really hit the boards hard and they answered that call.”

Regarding this night’s opponent, Baldia said, “They were very fundamental. They did a great job of knowing where to be, what to do.”

Corem Deo Academy is a private Christian school based in Plano, with three area campuses: CDA-Dallas, CDA-Flower Mound and CDA-Collin County. The latter two have varsity basketball teams, though this is just Year 2 for CDA-Collin County.

Versus Anna, CDA-Collin County’s Ashley Faux - a Mary Hardin-Baylor commit - led all scorers with 26 points. “She’s very special,” Lady Lions head coach Jacob Holmen said. “We’re really lucky to have her in this program.”

Holmen said he told his team this game would come down to rebounding. “There were some really athletic girls for Anna that were really strong. And they were just crashing the glass extremely hard on us. Our girls really don’t get to play against this tough competition all the time.”

As for chipping back after trailing, 17-10, Holmen said, “I think were able to take care of the ball. … And we did better with our defensive rotations. We switched up from a 1-2-2 [zone] into man[-to-man] and that helped us out in terms of rebounding the ball better. And our girls picked up their communication good in that second quarter.”

Up by five to start the third quarter, the Lady Coyotes went to full-court pressure and soon led, 27-19, on Bert’s steal and feed to Fisher for 2. Faux came back with a jumper off the glass, then Stewart - seeing “the bank” was open - matched it for a 29-21 Anna lead. Faux cut the margin to 31-27 with a trey off a steal with 1:42 to go in the third.

Soon after the Lady Lions knotted things at 33 in the fourth, Fisher started Anna’s push back with a left-side 3. Bert then dribbled through “trees” in the lane for 2 and a 39-35 lead. Traylor’s key rebound and coast-to-coast drive followed, ending with a one-shot foul and another point. The Lady Coyotes then pulled away with Bert’s next big move to the hoop and a Fisher layup to lead, 44-35.

Stewart would foul out with Anna up, 47-38, and soon King and Fisher closed out the scoring with a free throw each.