In a district loaded with talent, some of the Alice Coyotes were standouts. A total of 10 players earned all-district honors in District 15-5A, Div. II this season and several others were honorable mentions.

Quarterback Isaiah Aguilar and receivers Jacob Guzman, Waylon Moore and Weston Moore were First Team Offense selections.

Aguilar completed 139 of 252 passes for 2,425 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was intercepted eight times. Aguilar also rushed for 532 yards and 13 touchdowns on 159 carries.

Guzman earned all-district honors as an inside or slot receiver. He led the team with 43 catches for 762 yards and six touchdowns. Waylon and Weston Moore were all-district as outside receivers. Waylon Moore had 31 catches for 603 yards and seven touchdowns and Weston Moore had 23 catches for 589 yards and seven touchdowns.

Alice head coach Kyle Atwood said to have the offense’s quarterback and three of four starting receivers picked for First Team is quite an honor.

“To have four receivers on the First Team and three of them be from Alice is pretty nice,” he said. “It says a lot about our offense.”

Junior Gabriel Sanchez was Alice’s only First Team selection on defense. He led the district in tackles this season with 134 total tackles, including 110 solo tackles and 24 assists.

Atwood said Sanchez had a stellar season.

“He had 115 tackles for us in district,” Atwood said. “I don’t know stats for any of the other teams, but for us that’s phenomenal.”

Running back R.J. Salaiz, a junior, was a Second Team selection. He led the Coyotes in rushing with 828 yards and eight touchdowns on 112 carries.

Linebacker Sergio Sandoval, defensive end Estevan Salinas, corner R.J. Salas and safety Jessie Sanchez were Second Team Defense selections. Sandoval totaled 53 tackles and Salinas totaled 54. Salas had a total of 52 tackles and four interceptions. Sanchez totaled 71 tackles and recovered two fumbles.

Alice had several honorable mentions including center Juan Diego Sanchez, tackle Isaac Garcia, outside linebacker R.J. Carrillo, defensive linemen Jeremiah Gallegos, linebacker Aaron Arellano and kicker Althahir Ceja.

ALICE’S 15-5A, DIV. II ALL-DISTRICT SELECTIONS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Isaiah Aguilar, quarterback, senior

Jacob Guzman, inside receiver, junior

Waylon Moore, outside receiver, senior

Weston Moore, outside receiver, senior

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Gabriel Sanchez, inside linebacker, junior

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

R.J. Salaiz, running back, junior

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Sergio Sandoval, linebacker, senior

Estevan Salinas, end, senior

R.J. Salas, secondary corner, senior

Jessie Sanchez, secondary safety

HONORABLE MENTION

Juan Diego Sanchez, center, sophomore

Isaac Garcia, offensive tackle, senior

R.J. Carrillo, outside linebacker, junior

Jeremiah Gallegos, defensive linemen, senior

Aaron Arellano, inside linebacker, senior

Althahir Ceja, kicker, senior

ALL-ACADEMIC (90 average or better) Weston Moore, Waylon Moore, Jacob Guzman, R.J. Salas, Althahir Ceja, Ryan Salas, Ethan Vasquez, John Sanchez, Matthew Molina, Brian Raab, Aaron Arellano, Jesus Sanchez, Orion Gonzalez