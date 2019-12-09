After two of the best seasons by any setter in the state, Westwood’s Kenzie Beckham and Vandegrift’s Delaney Dilfer shared the District 13-6A most valuable player award.

Dilfer, a senior, doled out 1,454 assists, which ranked fifth in the state this past season regardless of classification. Beckham, a junior, ranked 21st in the state with 1,236 assists. Beckham helped Westwood compile a 38-13 record while winning the District 13-6A title with a perfect district record. Dilfer keyed a Vandegrift squad that finished 37-11 while finishing second behind Westwood in the district. Both teams reached the third round of the postseason.

Vandegrift’s Annie Stadthaus, a senior middle blocker, earned the district’s most outstanding hitter honor after collecting a district-high 598 kills will a kill percentage of 49.1. She also added 151 total blocks.

Leander’s Isabel Gonzaba earned the district’s defensive player of the year honor, and McNeil sophomore outside hitter / middle blocker Kennedi Bray was named the district' newcomer of the year.

The coaches’ all-district first team includes: Lauren Prendeville, setter/middle blocker, Cedar Ridge; Juliann McGinnis, middle blocker, Leander; Mya LeVaughn, outside hitter, Leander; Aliyah Levert, middle blocker, McNeil; Lauren Malone, outside hitter, Round Rock; Sarah Keilen, setter/outside hitter, Round Rock; Grace Adams, setter/outside hitter, Round Rock; Lucy Vazquez, outside hitter, Stony Point; Chloe Charles, outside hitter, Vandegrift; Ireland McCauley, libero, Vandegrift; Brynne Wright, outside hitter, Vandegrift; Geneva Nedrow, libero, Vista Ridge; Emma Gruben, outside hitter, Vista Ridge; Audrey Quesnel, middle blocker, Westwood; Zoe Menendez, outside hitter, Westwood; and Maddie Gillispie, middle blocker, Westwood.

The second team includes: Alexis Ford, outside hitter, Cedar Ridge; McKenya Sorrels, middle blocker, Hendrickson; Karys Dove, setter, Hendrickson; Callie Carrejo, setter, Leander; Grace Luevanos, outside hitter, Leander; Sam Perez, setter, McNeil; Sara Hong, setter, McNeil; Joley Plummer, setter, Round Rock; Yasmina Kadich, middle blocker, Round Rock; Vanae Sapp, outside hitter, Stony Point; Audrey Green, defensive specialist, Vandegrift; Jules Mokry, middle blocker, Vandegrift; Izzy Buratto, middle blocker, Vista Ridge; Katelyn Krienke, middle blocker/outside hitter, Vista Ridge; McKayla Ross, middle blocker, Westwood; and Abby Gregorczyk, outside hitter, Westwood.