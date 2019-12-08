Kelly Mora made mistakes this season, and that’s okay.

What the Monterey Lady Plainsman learned is that missteps will happen, but it’s what you do after that matters. As Mora worked through her first varsity season, she became a force for her team and is the Lone Star Varsity Newcomer of the Year.

“You can’t be scared of making mistakes,” the freshman said. “You’ve got to just put all your heart out there.”

When she was first called up to the varsity level, Mora admits she was nervous, but knew she couldn’t let that adjust her on-the-court play.

“That’ll affect your game,” she said. “You’ve got to brush it off your shoulders and keep going.”

With each match, Mora appeared to get even more comfortable in her middle blocker role. She received help in making that transition from numerous people, including her coaches, parents and teammates — especially multi-sport standout Maddi Stephens, who plays the same position.

“She helped me a lot to keep my head afloat and not get down on myself,” Mora said of Stephens. “It’s (middle blocker) a hard spot and you can’t sit back on your heels. You’ve got to always be ready, be looking at stuff and letting your girls know what’s going on. Being ready.”

She didn’t always play as clean of a match as she’d like, but those miscues provided the learning moments that allowed her to succeed as the season progressed.

The Lady Plainsmen entered District 3-5A action with a 20-6 record and that’s when Mora felt the most settled into her role. It was apparent from the start as she recorded seven kills and three blocks in Monterey’s 15-25, 25-12, 19-25, 25-23, 18-16 win at Lubbock-Cooper, the second district match of the season, on Sept. 3.

“That’s one of the fourth times Monterey has ever beaten Cooper in Monterey history, so just to get that win over them and at their home was big and having a big impact in that game, too,” she said.

During the course of the season, Mora played a constant role in Monterey’s historic 33-win season. She completed her varsity debut season with 55 blocks and a .323 kill percentage for a total of 206. Those numbers are a direct result of something that can’t be measured as her decision-making skills became quicker.

“Sometimes, it’s not necessary to put the ball down, but to make a smart play,” Mora said. “Sometimes you don’t always have to put the ball down. You can score with a tip, so it’s like you’ve just got to be aggressive either way it goes.”

While the Lady Plainsmen were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, Mora is confident in her abilities and ready to give it another go as a sophomore. With a season of experience under her belt, she’s open to helping out the next class of newcomers who might share her same reservations when she was in their shoes.

“I can’t let them down and (can’t) show them bad habits or bad examples of things,” Mora said of her future teammates. “You’ve got to show them who they can be and who they are, not making mistakes and to put everything you have on the court.”