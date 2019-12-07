Westlake sophomore KJ Adams poured in a game-high 25 points in a little more than one half's work as the Chaparrals dispatched Cypress Falls 65-36 Friday night at the Anderson Classic hosted by Anderson High School.

After winning its first three games in the tournament, Westlake (11-3) faces Rockwall Saturday. The Chaps normally would have played tournament host and District 25-6A rival Anderson as both teams are 3-0 in the tourney, but the decision was made that Anderson (11-2) will take on Rockwall since the Chaps and Trojans are scheduled to meet Jan. 7 in District 25-6A competition.

Westlake played its traditional lockdown man-to-man defense against Cy Falls. Adams scored all 25 of his points and blocked all four of his shots in propelling the Chaps to a 31-15 halftime lead.

"If we can set our defense and get teams to play in the halfcourt, that will allow us to stay in the game," Westlake coach Robert Lucero said. "Hopefully, we will continue to get better at the defensive end."

So far, so good.

Cy Falls (1-6) became the third Westlake opponent held to 36 points in the Anderson Classic. Cy Falls shot 14 of 35 from the field for 40 percent.

Offensively, Westlake's attack revolved around the 6-6 Adams, who powered inside for an assortment of high-percentage baskets that resulted in a pair-of three-point plays and a power dunk off a spin move from the lane. Adams proved to be just as adept at the other end of the court, re-directing shots and intimidating Cy Falls' shooters from venturing near the basket.

"KJ works hard. His versatility is probably his biggest strength," Lucero said. "He can play on the perimeter,. He can play inside. In this last game, he got focused on the defensive end and did a good job protecting the rim. It's huge when you have somebody that can do that."

Adams played sparingly in the second half. His absence allowed teammates such as senior guard Rory Munro to step up offensively. Munro scored 12 points, including a steal-and-slam sequence giving the Chaps a 54-25 lead in the fourth quarter.

Cy Falls was led by sophomore Jesaiah McWright, who paced the Eagles with 16 points.