Alice girls hit the court Tuesday and all three teams, varsity, junior varsity and freshman were victorious. The varsity squad shut down Kingsville 67-15.

During the contest all of the team members on the varsity team were able to score. Danielle Contreras, Madison Valdez, Hannah Ramirez all chipped in with 2 points a piece. Samantha Hinojosa and Hannah Rodriguez had their 3 points come from behind the arch. Gabrielle Monsevais, Hopie Benavidez, and Mireya Villarreal had 4 points each. Mia Perez helped out with 5 points while Jacalyn Villarreal and Randee Hernandez had 6 points each. Top scorers of the night were Layla Rodriguez 7 points and Sierra Chapa with 8 points.

Alice Girls will be back on the hardwood Thursday when the travel to Laredo and meet La Joya for the Border Olympics, game time is set for 12 p.m.

Boys Varsity Basketball

In boys Varsity action the Coyotes fell to London 70-38. The boys varsity squad will also take part in the Border Olympics in Laredo where they’ll get things started versus Jefferson.