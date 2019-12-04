The 4th annual Colton Rusk Memorial 5k will take place Saturday, Dec. 7 in Orange Grove.

The “Run for Remembrance” was created in honor of Colton Rusk, a United States Marine whose life was cut tragically short on Dec. 6, 2010 while serving in Afghanistan.

Rusk was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 5th Regiment, 1st Marine Division, 1 Marine Expeditionary Force in Camp Pendleton, California. He served as a Marine dog handler who along with his dog Eli and would head out in front of patrols to identify improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

“The 5k was established not only to remember but also celebrate the sacrifice that Colton made for our freedoms,” said Carrie Bowden Del Alamo, event coordinator.

Del Alamo also mentioned that throughout the years local community members, people throughout the state, and even people from out of State have been there to show support.

“Upwards of 300 runners, people who walk the event, people who take their kids and push them in strollers sign up. The event is for anyone,” Del Alamo said.

The event will kick off a 8 a.m. with opening ceremonies that include a flag raising and a 21-gun salute followed by the start of the run at 8:30 a.m. All participants will receive a custom made dog tag. There will also be individual awards for top runners in their specific categories.

All proceeds of the event go to The Colton Rusk Memorial Fund through Coastal Bend Community Foundation. The Rusk Family proudly donates scholarships to graduating seniors from the area. There is an online registration for anyone interested in participation at www.coltonrusk.com