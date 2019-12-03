Following last week's Thanksgiving holiday, the NCAA Division II postseason will fire back up this weekend at the regional tournament where Tarleton had earned the No. 7 seed.

The tournament is set for Thursday-Saturday in Denver, Colorado.

The bracket has been set by host Regis and Tarleton will open its tournament run in Thursday's second quarterfinal match against No. 2-seed Colorado Mines at 3:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. MT. The winner of the match will advance to the tournament semifinals Friday at 6 p.m. CT/5 p.m. MT against the winner of Angelo State and West Texas A&M.

Tickets are available at the gate only. There are no advanced ticket options. Adults are $10, students and seniors are $5, and kids (age six and under) are free.