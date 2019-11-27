LAS VEGAS — Davide Moretti could not be more pleased by the progress.

The Texas Tech junior guard knew it was going to be a challenge to be successful with a group returning three players from last season and introducing a group of 10 newcomers into the fold.

But, if you fast forward five games, Moretti can only crack a smile when he’s asked about the development of his "work in progress" squad which won its fifth straight contest and is ranked No. 12 in the country.

"I really do feel we’re getting better," Moretti said Tuesday after practice in Las Vegas. "We’re getting closer everyday, and it’s just a matter of time.

"Even last year’s team — we got closer and closer as the season went along. We’re headed in the right direction. The key is for us to stick together."

Texas Tech will look to keep its unblemished record intact when it faces off against Iowa in a 7 p.m. Thursday contest which is part of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational at Orleans Arena. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on FS1.

"We’re excited about the opportunity. Every game on the scheduled is so important," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said of playing Iowa. "But it wouldn’t be truthful to say we haven’t been looking at this all the way since this summer.

"First chance to compete for a championship in a four-team tournament. We have a lot of respect for Iowa — one of the biggest teams in college basketball, one of the best shooting teams in college basketball. It will be a great challenge for us."

Freshmen Jahmi’us Ramsey and Terrence Shannon Jr. have played well in all five of their respective starts this season.

Ramsey, a 6-foot-4 guard, scored a career high 27 points in a win over LIU Brooklyn last Sunday en route to earning Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week honors the next day. The former Duncanville High School standout leads the Big 12 Conference with a 19.4 points per game average to go along with 6.4 rebounds per contest and has finished in double figures in all five of his starts.

"It’s something you like to see, the freshmen getting better," Moretti said of Shannon and Ramsey. "Just like Zhaire (Smith) and Jarrett (Culver). It’s not new to me, to see freshmen getting better. It’s just something I enjoy watching as the season goes along."

Shannon is averaging 10 points per contest, along with junior Kyler Edwards to provide the Red Raiders a quartet of players averaging in double figures. Moretti (13.8 points) and graduate transfer T.J. Holyfield (13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds) are the others.

Texas Tech will look to hasten the pace against an Iowa squad filled with plenty of size when it comes to its post players.

"Fine line there because Iowa likes to play at a big-time pace too," Beard said. "They have a unique team. They’re one of the fastest teams in college basketball, but they have an explosive inside game with (Luke) Garza.

"But, the more athletic the game can be, the quicker the game can be, we would much prefer that than just a walk-it-up, pound it inside every time."

The Hawkeyes (4-1) come into the contest following an 85-59 victory over Cal Poly last Sunday and an 83-68 triumph over North Florida.

Luke Garza has been a walking double-double, averaging 22.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for Iowa, which is averaging 84 points per contest this season. The 6-foot-11, 260-pound center netted a career-high 30 points to go along with 10 rebounds in a victory over Oral Roberts earlier in the season.

Joe Wieskamp, a 6-6 guard, has also shouldered some of the offense, averaging 11 points and 5.6 rebounds this season. C.J. Fredrick (10.4 points, 1.4 assists) and Connor McCafferey (6.4 points) are other offensive weapons for the Hawkeyes.

"This game brings extra challenges because of how big Iowa is," Beard said. "Have so much respect for guys like Garza. ... Talk about player develop and guys that improve, he’s a better version of himself.

"We’ll have to play team defense because we don’t have anybody on our roster that can guard him one on one. Team defense will be our plan."

Iowa will be without the services of Jack Nunge, a 6-11 starting power forward who started the first five games before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in the win over Cal Poly over the weekend.

"We’re looking to play better than we did in the last game," Moretti said of what he expects Thursday night. "Trying to improve every-single day. This is just another opportunity for us, and I feel we’ve been practicing really good.

"We took everything from that game against Long Island — we analyzed it and we studied it to make sure we know all of the things we had to work on. I think we’re ready. I think we improved a little bit. Now, we just have to show it on the court Thursday."