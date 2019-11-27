WOODROW — It’s not always easy to make mat drills fun. Sometimes, players need extra motivation, so Lubbock-Cooper defensive line coach Kent Allison decided to give the Pirates something to get them going.

He relied on his knowledge of nature with the hopes of injecting some energy into the squad.

Allison described the effect a drop of blood in water has on piranhas. The carnivorous fish can smell a drop of blood in 200 liters of water, according to Smithsonian.com. Once one senses blood, the others flock to it.

"The whole deal is to try to (make) your enthusiasm contagious and things that are difficult and hard are so much easier to do when you’ve got that excitement and enthusiasm about doing it," Allison said. "Everyone else wants to do it just like you’re doing it if you’re doing it with enthusiasm. That’s one of the things about the mat drill. It’s more about head games as it is about doing the drills.

"The whole purpose of the drill was to get in their heads, give them some adversity, how they were going to handle it. Are they going to be enthusiastic or are they going to be whiney and moan and cry about it? They started getting that little taste of blood in the water."

The Pirates, like most other teams, always have a saying they use throughout their season. It’s a way to unify the players. Lubbock-Cooper’s saying last year was a rising tide raises all ships.

At the time Allison told the Pirates about the effect blood has on piranhas, the group hadn’t thought of a theme for the 2019 season. Something about Allison’s words, however, stuck out to senior running back Jacob Dennis.

"For one, he (Allison) was just so energetic about it. Anytime we do the mat drills, everything he says just kind of stands out," he said. "Also, it’s just how it sounds: blood in the water. It sounds intimidating, all that and it just seems like something cool that everyone could buy into. So, I told coach Darden, I was like that should be our theme. Everybody agreed and it wasn’t even a question."

The saying made its social media debut in February and has been picking up steam since. Players and fans alike use ‘#bloodinthewater’ on anything and everything associated with the Pirates’ football program. Being that red is Lubbock-Cooper’s dominant color, printing the theme on shirts and using it for logo designs has fit perfectly.

"Seeing other people put that stuff on social media is really cool and it’s just shows that we’re saying and what you’re doing is out there and everybody else knows about it too," Dennis said. "It just shows the impact that we have as a football team."

The Pirates have carried over the blood in the water mentality to their midweek practices where the offense and defense compete to see who can be the most enthusiastic. Allison commented on how entertaining it can get between the two groups.

"It’s been a fun thing for us too that it sets the tone for the Wednesday practice," he said. "Sometimes, kind of a little bit fake about it but you’re fake at first then all of a sudden, you’re not faking anymore. You’re really enthusiastic about it."

Playing with that much energy and getting in that mentality has helped Lubbock-Cooper win a second straight District 3-5A, Division II championship and nine-win season. All it takes is one player to spark the others with a burst of energy and the Pirates are off.

The Pirates’ depth allows any number of players to be the one to step up and be the first to ’taste blood.’

"One person has one good play and everybody else is like well, let’s follow his lead and let’s do what he did, so everybody ends up standing out in the end," Dennis said.

While the season has seen more positives than negatives, there were moments where the Pirates found themselves needing to go back to the saying. Dennis recalls the group having to refocus during halftime of the Week 11 contest against Canyon Randall.

"We had to go back to that and remind everybody, hey, this is what we’re about," he said. "This is what we do. One person needs to get it going so everybody else can follow."

Randall took the lead late in the fourth quarter, but a final touchdown from Tyler Hairston and a strong defensive performance, led by Kaden Moseley’s 12 tackles, prevented Lubbock-Cooper from being upset.

Now with two playoff wins, Lubbock-Cooper has a second chance to play Randall in the regional round of the postseason. This time around, Dennis knows things will be different.

"I think this week we’re going to do everything the right way and we know they’re a good team," he said. "They almost beat us, so we’re not going to take it for granted and we’ll go out there and do what we need to do."

Looking back, Allison gave a slight smile and said he wasn’t trying to give the Pirates their next season theme. It was just his attempt at getting the squad in the right mindset. But since it’s worked, Allison is okay with it.

"I’m glad to see that we do have that desire to make things that are difficult easier and be able to handle adversity by being enthusiastic and positive and energetic," he said. "It’s just contagious. I’m glad for the results and hope it continues."