The seventh grade girls “A” team won the Tuloso Midway Jr. Pride Tournament. The girls defeated Corpus Christi Montessori, Santa Gertrudis, and Tuloso Midway to win the championship.

This is the second championship for the girls this season, winning their first tournament in Alice beating Bishop, Tuloso Midway and Flour Bluff. The girls currently have and undefeated record of 8-0.

Members of the team include: Coach Kandace Fox, Victoria Diaz, Cristella Trevino, Lynsey Garcia, Kloe Fox, Kaylyn Cervantes, Alyssa Rivera, Ciara Rivera, Ciara Valdez, Emily Anderson, Avrielle Silva, Amelia Salinas, Mireya Leija, and Liana Garcia.

“They’re doing things well, I’m very proud of them,” Coach Fox said.

The girls will be on the road for their next game playing at Tuloso Midway Monday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.