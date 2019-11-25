The season of the Alice Youth Football League came to an end with local teams crowned as Super Bowl Champions.

Championship games were held in Corpus Christi this past weekend after teams took part in playoff style bracket.

Winners included the, Freer Bucs (8-2), flag division. The Chargers (10-1) took the pee-wee title and in the junior division the Coyotes (12-0) ended with a perfect record.

In his 20th year involved with youth football, league president Cooky Rosales said he was proud of the teams that won.

“I’m very proud of the kids that won. We’re showing kids the fundamentals of football and also how to be part of a team,” Rosales said. “You win as a team and you learn as a team.”