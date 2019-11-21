In total Coach Marco Gonzales has dedicated 15 years to coaching, as this year’s basketball season kicks off Gonzales enters a new coaching role with a young team.

Gonzales has been the head coach for the Alice High School varsity boys basketball team for the last five years while also coaching on the sidelines during football season. This year, Coach Gonzales took the position of strictly focusing on the Alice basketball program and forgoing time on the football field.

Gonzales starts the season knowing that there is a lot of youth and first year players on the team but notices the day to day progression.

“I accepted the challenge and opportunity to try and build the basketball program, and build it to win,” he said.

The Coyotes have three returners from last season that will bring experience to the young team, a team that also includes two freshman. Senior point guard Joshua Harris will provide some of that leadership.

“We have a young team, but we have high expectations, I believe we can go far with this team. I’m going help out my teammates with the things I’ve learned and do my best to be a leader,” Harris said.

The Coyotes are currently 0-2 in pre-season play having lost a close game to Robstown 69-68 and falling short against Santa Gertrudis Academy 57-48 but have plenty of basketball left before district play starts. Alice will face Moody in a pre-season game Nov 25 at 1:30 p.m.