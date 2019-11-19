Tarleton Football will enter the NCAA Playoffs ranked No. 3 in the American Football Coaches Association poll for the third straight week.

The Texans received 710 points and two votes for first place. Valdosta State, the defending national champions, are No. 1 with 774 points and 30 first-place nods. Ferris State (2) is at 739 points and a first. The Texans have the second most first-place votes of any team in the AFCA poll. The top eight teams in the AFCA poll are all undefeated.

The Texans, who improved to 11-0 on the year and won their second straight undefeated outright Lone Star Conference championship, have been ranked 21 straight weeks in the AFCA poll, including 18 consecutive weeks in the top 10 and 12 straight in the top 5 - the longest stretches in program history.

Tarleton is one of two Lone Star Conference teams ranked in the AFCA poll. Texas A&M-Commerce moved up two spots to No. 21. Angelo State received 3 votes while West Texas A&M and Eastern New Mexico had one vote.

Last Saturday's 41-24 road victory over Western New Mexico marked the 21st straight regular season win for the Texans and 16th consecutive LSC win. The Texans have also won 13 straight home games, tied for the longest streak in NCAA Division II.