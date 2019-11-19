Tuesday

Nov 19, 2019 at 7:31 AM


Ballinger Elementary Breakfast

 

Friday: Mini golden blueberry pancakes, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.

Monday: Thanksgiving

Tuesday: Thanksgiving

Wednesday: Thanksgiving

Thursday: Thanksgiving

 

Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

 

Ballinger Elementary Lunch

 

Ballinger ISD Lunch

 

Friday: Thanksgiving herb roasted turkey w/stuffing & roll, fluffy Thanksgiving mashed potatoes, Thanksgiving style green beans, traditional Thanksgiving cranberry sauce, Thanksgiving pumpkin bars, Thanksgiving gravy.

Monday: Thanksgiving

Tuesday: Thanksgiving

Wednesday: Thanksgiving

Thursday: Thanksgiving

 

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine leaf, carrots & celery raw, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

 

Ballinger Secondary Lunch

 

Friday: Thanksgiving herb roasted turkey w/stuffing & roll, fluffy Thanksgiving mashed potatoes, Thanksgiving style green beans, traditional Thanksgiving cranberry sauce, Thanksgiving pumpkin bars, Thanksgiving gravy.

Monday: Thanksgiving

Tuesday: Thanksgiving

Wednesday: Thanksgiving

Thursday: Thanksgiving

 

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine leaf, carrots & celery raw, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

 

Ballinger Secondary Lunch

 

Friday: Mini chicken corn dog, grilled cheese w/tomato soup, crunchy cucumber slices,crispy crinkle cut fries, crispy sweet potato tater tots, fresh apple, juicy mandarin oranges.

Monday: Thanksgiving

Tuesday: Thanksgiving

Wednesday: Thanksgiving

Thursday: Thanksgiving

 

Daily lunch offerings: Grilled cheeseburger, breaded chicken sandwich, popcorn chicken w/roll.

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine, iceberg & spinach, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced onion, pickle slices, sliced jalapenos, carrot sticks, fresh celery sticks, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

 

 

Olfen ISD Breakfast

 

Friday: Donuts, sausage, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Monday: Thanksgiving

Tuesday: Thanksgiving

Wednesday: Thanksgiving

Thursday: Thanksgiving

 

Olfen ISD Lunch

 

Friday: Hamburger, salad garnish, zesty cucumbers, carrot cup, applesauce, brownie.

Monday: Thanksgiving

Tuesday: Thanksgiving

Wednesday: Thanksgiving

Thursday: Thanksgiving