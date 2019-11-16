SANTA ANNA — The Class A Division II third-ranked Richland Springs Coyotes made a definitive statement Friday night, ending the best season for the Brookesmith Mustangs in more than 50 years in resounding fashion, 72-25, in Region IV bi-district playoff action.

The Coyotes (9-0), whose schedule had been limited due to multiple cancellations this season, hammered a 13th-ranked Brookesmith (9-2) squad enjoying its most successful campaign since 1962, as the Mustangs fell short in their quest for their first playoff victory since 1955.

Trailing 7-6 after one quarter, the Coyotes grabbed a 36-19 halftime advantage that grew to 58-25 though three periods.

Richland Springs generated 471 yards of total offense — 339 rushing and 132 passing — with one turnover, while Brookesmith managed 221 yards — 136 on the ground and 85 through the air — but gave the ball away three times.

Matthew Rigdon rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns, Landon Burkhart added 108 yards and two scores and Griff Rigdon contributed 87 yards on the ground with two trips to the end zone to pace the Richland Springs offense.

Matthew Rigdon also completed 3 of 5 passes for 71 yards with a touchdown, while Burkhart was 3 of 4 for 61 yards and two scoring strikes.

Burkhart also finished with two receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown, Lane Shannon caught two passes for 40 yards with a trip to the end zone and Massiah Clarady hauled in two receptions as well for 35 yards and one score.

For Brookesmith, Tyler Williford chalked up 74 rushing yards and scored once while Avery Williford generated 69 yards and two touchdowns. Johnathan Willoughby was held to 2 yards on two carries, but scored once.

Tyler Williford connected on 2 of 8 passes for 65 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while Holden Bolt was 2 of 4 through the air for 20 yards.

Randall Williams caught a 50-yard touchdown pass for the Mustangs, while Jeremaya Ibara finished with two catches for 20 yards and Rusty Roberts pulled down a 15-yard reception.

Brookesmith grabbed an early 7-0 lead on Avery Williford's 7-yard run, then Ibara passed to Roberts for the one-point conversion 2:03 into the contest. Richland Springs cut the deficit to 7-6 at 5:55 mark on a 45-yard touchdown run by Griff Rigdon, but the two-point try failed.

The Coyotes surged in front, 14-7, on a 4-yard run by Burkhart 23 seconds into the second period, along with a two-point kick by Wade Appleton. The Mustangs closed the gap to 14-13 just 39 seconds later on a 50-yard scoring sprint by Avery Williford, but the two-point kick was blocked.

Leading by a single point, the Coyotes reeled off three consecutive touchdowns — a 23-yard run by Matthew Rigdon, a 22-yard pass from Matthew Rigdon to Burkhart, and a 1-yard Matthew Rigdon run — to seize control, 36-13, with 2:09 left in the first half.

Richland Springs will face No. 8 Calvert (8-3) — a 48-0 winner over Trinidad — at 7 p.m. Friday at Hico.

Blanket 52, Rochelle 6

MAY — The Class A Division II No. 10 Blanket Tigers earned their second consecutive bi-district title Friday night, as the champions of District 15 overpowered the District 16 runner-up Rochelle Hornets, 52-6.

Blanket (9-2) manufactured 300 yards of total offense — 184 rushing and 116 passing — with one turnover, while Rochelle (8-3) finished with 138 yards — 75 on the ground and 63 through the air — and coughed up the ball three times.

Logan Wheeler rushed for 122 yards and four touchdowns to spark the Tiger offense, while Hector Castaneda chipped in 66 yards and a score on the ground. Through the air, Trenten Varner was 4 of 6 for 112 yards with two touchdowns to Tyler Simpson, who finished with three grabs for 66 yards.

Defensively, Castaneda led the charge with 11 tackles, including four for loss, while Brayden Day accounted for seven, Brady Furry tallied six and Wheeler notched five tackles.

Blanket will face Oakwood (7-4) — a 61-8 winner over McDade Saturday — at 7 p.m. Friday at Aquilla in the Region IV semifinals. Oakwood ended Blanket's season a year ago.

Nueces Canyon 59, Zephyr 14

VERIBEST — The Zephyr Bulldogs' postseason return after a one-year absence was short lived, as the District 15-A Division II runners-up were eliminated in the bi-district round of the playoffs by District 16 champion Nueces Canyon, 59-14, Friday night.

Zephyr finished its first season under head coach Jeremy Phillips with a 4-7 overall record.

Additional information from the game was not available at press time.

Nueces Canyon (9-2) and No. 10 May (10-1) will tangle in the Region IV semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Irion County.

San Saba 57, Riesel 20 (Thursday)

McGREGOR — The Class 2A Division I No. 3 San Saba Armadillos improved to 11-0 on the season with a 57-20 bi-district victory over the District 8 fourth-seed Riesel Indians here Thursday night.

San Saba, the champion of District 7, will move on to face District 5 third seed Collinsville (6-5) — a 15-14 winner over District 6 second seed Wolfe City in the first round — at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mineral Wells.

Against Riesel (4-7), San Saba raced out to a 19-0 lead after one quarter and opened a 41-6 halftime advantage. Through three quarters, the Armadillos' lead stood at 54-6.

The Armadillos finished with 524 yards of total offense, including 404 rushing as Eli Salinas generated 312 yards and five touchdowns on just 13 carries — an average of 24 yards per tote.

Sean O'Keefe completed 4 of 7 passes for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Logan Glover caught two passes for 57 yards, Juan Ramirez hauled in a 40-yard reception and Cole Bryant secured a 23-yard catch.

Wichita Falls City View 27, Comanche 26

MINERAL WELLS — Leading 20-6 in the second period, the Comanche Indians relinquished the lead Friday night as the Wichita Falls City View Mustangs rallied for a 27-26 Class 3A Division II Region II bi-district victory — the first playoff win in the program's 20-year history.

Comanche (5-6), the third seed from District 6, scored three of the first four touchdowns on runs of 4 and 2 yards by Oscar Rios and 1 yard by Logan Wilkerson. City View (9-2) closed the gap to 20-13 before halftime, and knotted the score at 20 just 1:14 into the fourth period.

The Indians reclaimed a 26-20 edge with 4:33 left on a 3-yard run by Wilkerson, but the two-point pass failed. Just 30 seconds later, with 4:03 left, City View scored on a 1-yard run by Isaiah Marks, then booted the go-ahead extra point for the final one-point margin of victory.

Comanche finished with 346 yards of total offense, including 256 on the ground, and did not commit a turnover. City View amassed 300 yards — 190 passing and 110 rushing — and was also turnover-free.

Rios led the Indians with 98 yards on the ground trailed by 85 from Wilkerson, 39 from Bryce Hermesmeyer and 28 from Luke Wilson. Hudson Welch completed 6 of 9 passes for 90 yards as Hermesmeyer grabbed two for 41 yards followed Wilkerson with two grabs for 23. Taelon Sorrells and Ricardo Sanchez caught passes of 21 and 7 yards, respectively.