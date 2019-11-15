IDALOU — As Shaylee Stovall sat behind a table covered by a blue Lubbock Christian University tablecloth, she stopped for a moment.

“What’s the date?” she asked her parents, who sat on each side of her.

While she needed the quick reminder in the moment, there’s no question Friday, Nov. 15, will be a day she’ll always remember. It’s the day the Idalou Lady Wildcat guard signed her national letter of intent to play women’s basketball with the Lady Chaps who compete in Division II.

“After getting into the recruiting process, I decided I really wanted to stay close,” said Stovall, who also considered Texas State University. “I felt like they recruited me as a person before they recruited me as a player, and I thought that was really important that they cared about who I was and how I acted. … I really liked the fact that Lubbock Christian is a Christian University, too.”

Much like the success she and the Lady Wildcats have had during her time, the program she’s going to has also seen its fair share of championship pedigree having won the NCAA Division II national championship with a 35-0 record last season.

“We’re thrilled for her that she’s going to be able to go to the type of program coach (Steve) Gomez and Coach (Vic) Self have going on over there,” Lady Wildcats coach Tyler Helms said. “I’ve had Shaylee, this is the fourth year. She’s a four-year starter for us and I couldn’t think of a better situation for her to go into. … She’s gotten better at a lot of things over the last four years, but I think the biggest thing is steadily getting herself prepared to be a college player.”

Hard work truly pays off and Helms couldn’t think of a better person to exemplify that than Stovall. He called her the hardest-working player he’s had as a coach and has seen that contagious work ethic rub off on the rest of the Lady Wildcats players.

“When your leader is your hardest worker and cares the most out of everybody in your program, it has a compounding effect on everybody around her,” Helms said. “That’s what I love about our team this year is she’s our leader and everybody kind of follows suit because she’s just one of those types of kids that leads by example. She goes hard in every single drill that we do every day and if you’ve ever seen her play, she plays absolutely 100 percent as hard as she can play all the time and that’s what we want our program to be about.”

For Stovall, every drill and exercise has shown a reward in one form or another, which included the Lady Wildcats’ upset victory over Canadian in her second varsity season. The the time, Canadian was ranked first and the defending state champion, during Stovall’s sophomore season. Now she’s reaping a bigger reward of earning a full scholarship with the Lady Chaps.

There’s still one more objective Stovall, who plans to study business at LCU, hopes to earn before her prep career officially ends: a state tournament appearance.

The Lady Wildcats have been close and finished as a Class 3A regional finalist in three of the past six seasons, but, this year, they’re hoping to break through.

“We’ve never gone to state in school history and that’s a goal, but really, that’s always been the goal here and it’s more of keep developing the culture and the chemistry of the team,” Stovall said.