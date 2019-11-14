With an overall record of 7-4 and a league record of 5-3, the San Diego Vaqueros enter District 1 3A playoffs versus the Jourdanton Indians. Jourdanton eliminated the Vaqueros in post season play last season, but the Vaqueros enter the game looking to settle the score and vindicate last year’s loss.

Despite ending the regular season with a loss San Diego enters the game with confidence. The Vaqueros losses this year were of a margin of 7 points or less.

“All losses are hard but we’ve put them behind us. We’re working everyday to build up our kids to get them ready for this game,” said Coach Bo Ochoa, Vaquero head coach.

Ochoa will rely on quarterback Vince Luevano, who finished the season leading the district in passing, to manage the time of possession on offense . Jose Salinas who finished the season with over 1000 yards rushing and RJ Ramirez who ran over 700 yards of his own will share time in the back field with Luevano. Coach Ochoa will also look to returning defensive back Sergio Guerra to help keep the Indian offense contained on the ground and in the air.

“It was a heart breaking loss last year but this year is a different story. We know the regular season is over and that playoffs are a whole new season,” said Sergio Guerra.

San Diego will be at Jourdanton on Friday, Nov 15. Kick off is set for 7 p.m.