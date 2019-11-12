Four-year Tuloso Midway letterman and Senior Miles Hellums signed a Letter of Intent on Thursday, Nov 7.

Hellums will be furthering his education pursuing a career in Pharmacy and will be a member of the San Jacinto College Baseball Team located in Pasadena, Texas. The San Jacinto Gators are considered one the top ranked baseball Junior colleges in the nation.

“We’re very proud of him and all of his accomplishments, he’s worked hard academically and in baseball,”said Mike Hellums, Miles’ father.

The 6 feet 2 inches right-handed senior plays first base and pitcher. Miles caught the attention of many with his standout 2019 season, putting up a batting average of .400. In 2019, Miles received many athletic and academic awards including: 2019 All District 29-5A Most Outstanding Infielder, Academic All District, 2nd Team All District Pitcher, National Honor Society Inductee an A Honor Roll.