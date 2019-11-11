The Premont Cowboy Football Team (5-5) is in the playoffs and will face La Pryor Bulldogs (6-4).

“Every year we’re under dogs. We’re comfortable playing from that position,” said Ruben Cantu, Head Coach/Athletic Director whose on his third year with the district.

Keys for the Cowboys success is going to be “controlling the clock,“ Cantu said.

Premont’s offense is led by running back Trey Davila who has over 1,200 yards rushing this season.

Lucas Rogers also has shared time running the ball and has 600 yards of his own.

On Defense Coach Cantu said they’ll rely on linebacker Joey Naranjo to minimize La Pryor’s run.

Game is set for Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Cotulla.