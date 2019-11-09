WALL — The Early Longhorns wrapped up their 2019 football season Friday night as the No. 1 Wall Hawks coasted to a 49-7 home victory.

For the second year in a row, Early (3-7, 0-5) — whose league drought has reached 14 games — was unable to attain a victory against a District 3-3A Division I foe. The Longhorns' last district win was Oct. 13, 2017 — a 38-37 triumph over Brady — and last playoff appearance came in 2008.

Wall (10-0, 5-0), which ascended to the top of Dave Campbell's Texas Football website's Class 3A Division I state rankings earlier this week, put the finishing touches on an undefeated regular season.

Early surrendered 411 yards of total offense — 370 rushing and 41 passing — to Wall, while the Longhorns generated 188 yards — 100 rushing and 88 passing.

Jesson Tarrant scored the Longhorns' lone touchdown as he rushed for 43 yards while completing 3 of 7 passes for 29 yards. Brent Grooms connected on 6 of 11 tosses for 59 yards and also rushed for 11 yards.

Timmy Smithson finished with six receptions for 68 yards as the reigning all-state selection concluded his season with 56 grabs for 990 yards and 10 touchdowns. Alex Jacobs added three receptions for 20 yards and also rushed for 39 yards.

For Wall, Drew Morrison rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns while Dominic Garcia added 115 yards and a score on the ground. Cinch Dickey also found the end zone and finished with 20 rushing yards.

Morrison connected on 2 of 4 passes for 32 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while Grayson Wiggins' only passing attempt resulted in a 9-yard scoring toss.

Connor Dierschke led the Hawks with two receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown, while Lex Dusek pulled down the 9-yard touchdown pass.