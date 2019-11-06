ROUND ROCK — It’s been two month since Georgetown lost a volleyball game, and the Eagles weren’t about to change things up to begin the playoffs.

Behind a balanced and effective attack, Georgetown rolled to a 25-12, 25-23, 25-9 win in a Class 5A bi-district matchup Nov. 5 at Cedar Ridge High School. The District 18-5A champion Eagles (30-17), now on a 13-match winning streak, will face A&M Consolidated in a second-round match later this week.

"It’s the playoffs, you don’t know what you’re getting into," Georgetown coach Jenny Richardson said. "No matter how much you scout, you never really know what can happen. But I’m proud of our girls, because we had a little bump and fought through it."

That bump referred to the second set, when Connally rallied from a 21-14 deficit to take a 22-21 lead on an ace by Michera Moffett. But Georgetown stayed poised under pressure and won four of the next five points on kills from Ivey Weber, Emery Herman and MaKenzey Blades.

"We were struggling with some errors, so we just wanted to get some nice and easy tips and rolls just to get things going," said Herman, a 6-foot setter pledged to Arizona who also plays some outside hitter for the Eagles. "We just had to get the ball over and in."

According to Richardson, Georgetown’s rally resulted from its regular practices.

"We do lots of drills where we’re down by eight or up 10," she said. "We do so much situational drills that there’s never a moment that they haven’t been in.

"But really, it’s about managing your emotions. That’s a real skill, especially in girls’ athletics. In that second set, we thought we had it, and they are a competitive team. We let go. But I’m proud that our girls came together and played well."

Indeed, the Eagles reeled off a 10-run early in the third set to secure the win and advance.

"There’s always nerves going into the playoffs, knowing that we’ve worked all year for this moment," Herman said. "We just had to settle down and be smart and get the ball over the net (in that second set), and that gave us the momentum we needed.

Herman ended the match with 10 kills, 14 assists and a pair of aces. Brianna Stovall added nine kills, the high-flying Weber hammered seven kills, and Deanna De la Torre rotated in for six kills.

"They’ve got a lot of big hitters," Connally coach Meghan Nichols said. "They spread their offense really well, they’re consistent, and they have good chemistry."

The Cougars showed their own chemistry this season while qualifying for the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Connally (18-20) may lack size and depth, but the team leaned on ball control, tenacious defense and the hitting of Moffett to finish tied for third in District 17-5A. Nichols said the team will miss a strong senior class anchored by defensive wiz Jennifer Nguyen-Luu, but will welcome back Moffett (five kills against Georgetown) and setter Helen Barnwell (12 assists).

"I’m proud of our girls," Nichols said. "We knew it would be tough tonight, but they fought their butts off. That’s all I can ask for. They’ve gotten a good taste of the playoffs (the past two seasons). Our seniors have set the tone for the program."