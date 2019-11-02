Don Williams @AJ_DonWilliams

Saturday

Nov 2, 2019 at 12:59 AM


FRIDAY’S AREA SCORES


CLASS 6A


District 2-6A


Frenship 24, Odessa Permian 13


Midland Lee 49, Midland 6


Amarillo Tascosa 31, Odessa 15


CLASS 5A DIVISION I


District 2-5A


Monterey 62, Amarillo Caprock 27


Amarillo 65, Lubbock High 20


CLASS 5A DIVISION II


District 3-5A


Lubbock-Cooper 49, Abilene Wylie 14


Wichita Falls 31, Plainview 6


Wichita Falls Rider 30, Randall 7


CLASS 4A DIVISION I


District 2-4A


Seminole 52, Big Spring 0


Andrews 61, San Angelo Lake View 18


District 3-4A


Dumas 38, Pampa 15


Hereford 28, Canyon 22


CLASS 4A DIVISION II


District 1-4A


Snyder 21, Lamesa 8


Greenwood 49, Monahans 7


Sweetwater 35, Fort Stockton 21


District 2-4A


Levelland 21, Perryton 14


Dalhart 34, Borger 28


CLASS 3A DIVISION I


District 1-3A


Denver City 63, Kermit 21


Brownfield 55, Tornillo 0


District 2-3A


Shallowater 43, Littlefield 21


Slaton 70, Muleshoe 28


Bushland 52, Amarillo River Road 0


CLASS 3A DIVISION II


District 2-3A


Abernathy 65, Roosevelt 0


Idalou 44, Stanton 6


Coahoma 60, Colorado 8


District 3-3A


Friona 42, Tulia 14


Canadian 66, Dimmitt 18


Childress 48, Spearman 21


CLASS 2A DIVISION I


District 2-2A


Post 53, New Deal 0


Hale Center 40, Floydada 6


Sundown 54, Olton 22


CLASS 2A DIVISION II


District 2-2A


Sudan 59, Plains 0


Seagraves 40, Springlake-Earth 12


Farwell 20, Bovina 18 (3OT)


District 4-2A


Smyer 42, New Home 24


Tahoka 41, Lockney 8


Ralls 54, Crosbyton 8


CLASS 1A DIVISION I


District 1-1A


McLean 60, Valley 14


District 2-1A


Nazareth 62, Hart 12


Petersburg 38, Happy 36


District 3-1A


Crowell 32, Paducah 28


Knox City 61, Chillicothe 14


District 4-1A


Spur 58, Hermleigh 6


Ira 58, Aspermont 16


District 5-1A


Ropes 64, Meadow 16


Morton 20, Wellman-Union 8


District 6-1A


O’Donnell 48, Sands 0


Klondike 56, Grady 0


CLASS 1A DIVISION II


Non-District


Borden County 58, Lubbock Titans 6


District 3-1A


Whitharral 66, Anton 62


Amherst 64, Cotton Center 18


District 4-1A


Loop 74, Wilson 26


District 6-1A


Blackwell 64, Trent 0


Loraine 54, Moran 6


District 7-1A


Jayton 62, Lueders-Avoca 8


Guthrie def. Paint Creek, forfeit


TAPPS


DIVISION III DISTRICT I


Trinity Christian 49, Fort Worth Temple Christian 12


Lubbock Christian High 20, Willow Park Trinity 13


SIX-MAN


Watauga Harvest 54, All-Saints Episcopal 0


OTHER


Non-District


Lubbock Kingdom Prep 34, Claude 10


THURSDAY’S SCORES


CLASS 5A DIVISION I


District 2-5A


Coronado 63, Amarillo Palo Duro 13


CLASS 1A DIVISION I


District 1-1A


White Deer 61, Miami 0


CLASS 1A DIVISION II


District 2-1A


Motley County 60, Kress 8


Silverton 59, Patton Springs 32


FRIDAY’S OTHER WEST TEXAS SCORES


CLASS 6A


Euless Trinity 42, Abilene 21


CLASS 3A


Alpine 65, Reagan County 0


Ballinger 63, Coleman 7


Bangs 62, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0


Cisco 34, Anson 7


Crane 85, Anthony 6


Merkel 34, San Angelo Grape Creek 18


Tuscola Jim Ned 45, Early 22


Wall 20, Breckenridge 6


CLASS 2A


Albany 47, Haskell 14


Amarillo Highland Park 22, Sunray 20


Archer City 53, Ranger 6


Baird 53, Roby 8


Clarendon 28, Gruver 14


Hawley 50, Forsan 7


McCamey 33, Iraan 0


Ozona 25, Winters 6


Sanford-Fritch 54, Boys Ranch 8


Shamrock 59, Munday 38


Stinnett West Texas 77, Panhandle 52


Stratford 53, Booker 0


Wellington 58, Memphis 0


Wheeler 48, Quanah 6


Wink 44, Van Horn 18


CLASS 1A


Balmorhea 64, Fort Davis 0


Garden City 60, Highland 12


Grandfalls-Royalty 58, Imperial Buena Vista 12


Hamlin 41, Cross Plains 0


Robert Lee 108, Paint Rock 74


Westbrook 36, Water Valley 22


STATEWIDE SCORES


CLASS 6A


Aldine MacArthur 25, Aldine Davis 22


Alief Elsik 23, Alief Taylor 20


Allen 35, Prosper 7


Arlington 52, Arlington Houston 14


Arlington Lamar 32, Arlington Bowie 17


Arlington Martin 49, FW Paschal 7


Austin Bowie 42, Kyle Lehman 14


Austin High 41, Austin Akins 30


Austin Vandegrift 56, Leander 3


Austin Westlake 49, Austin Anderson 7


Cedar Hill 35, Mansfield 21


Cibolo Steele 34, New Braunfels Canyon 7


Clear Falls 69, League City Clear Creek 42


Cypress Fairbanks 37, Cypress Ridge 0


Cypress Ranch 56, Bryan 14


Dallas Skyline 52, Richardson Berkner 14


De Soto 41, South Grand Prairie 26


Deer Park 35, Beaumont West Brook 27


Denton Guyer 47, Trophy Club Nelson 10


Duncanville 59, Richardson 0


Edinburg Vela 56, Edinburg 0


El Paso Americas 51, EP Coronado 0


Flower Mound 62, Coppell 47


Flower Mound Marcus 49, Irving MacArthur 13


Fort Bend Elkins 54, Fort Bend Dulles 21


Fort Bend Travis 51, Fort Bend Kempner 7


Galena Park North Shore 42, Beaumont United 14


Garland Lakeview Centennial 39, Rowlett 13


Garland Naaman Forest 36, Garland 21


Haltom 28, Hurst Bell 21


Harlingen 38, Harlingen South 28


Hebron 38, Lewisville 14


Hewitt Midway 52, Temple 28


Houston Bellaire 49, Houston Heights 25


Humble 31, Kingwood 21


Irving Nimitz 33, Irving 9


Jersey Village 21, Houston Stratford 14


Katy 47, Katy Mayde Creek 0


Katy Tompkins 58, Katy Cinco Ranch 0


Keller 36, Keller Fossil Ridge 20


Killeen Ellison 50, Killeen 18


Killeen Shoemaker 34, Copperas Cove 28, OT


Klein Collins 20, The Woodlands 13


La Joya 49, McAllen Rowe 42


La Porte 45, Channelview 33


Lake Travis 59, Buda Hays 27


Laredo Alexander 41, Del Rio 6


League City Clear Springs 49, Houston Clear Lake 21


Longview 49, Tyler Lee 7


McAllen Memorial 28, PSJA North 24


McKinney 24, Dallas Jesuit 21


McKinney Boyd 28, Plano 0


Mesquite Horn 28, North Mesquite 14


N. Richland Hills Richland 65, Weatherford 62


Pasadena Dobie 60, Pasadena South Houston 14


Pearland 45, Clute Brazoswood 0


Pearland Dawson 52, Alief Hastings 7


Plano West 36, Plano East 35


PSJA 36, Mission 28


Richardson Lake Highlands 62, Dallas Molina 0


Richardson Pearce 58, Dallas White 14


Rockwall 66, Mesquite 42


Round Rock Cedar Ridge 38, Round Rock McNeil 21


Round Rock Stony Point 45, Round Rock Westwood 28


SA Johnson 14, SA Churchill 13


SA Clark 21, SA Holmes 19


SA O'Connor 42, SA Brennan 28


SA Roosevelt 56, SA Lee 7


San Benito 55, Brownsville Rivera 28


Schertz Clemens 30, New Braunfels 20


Smithson Valley 42, San Marcos 7


Southlake Carroll 56, Northwest Eaton 17


Spring Dekaney 41, Aldine 10


The Woodlands College Park 24, Klein Cain 21


Waco 24, Belton 21


Waxahachie 10, Mansfield Summit 6


Weslaco East 17, Weslaco 14


CLASS 5A


A&M Consolidated 25, Bryan Rudder 14


Aledo 42, Joshua 0


Angleton 47, Galveston Ball 27


Arlington Seguin 66, Austin Navarro 0


Azle 64, Saginaw 14


Barbers Hill 40, Port Neches-Groves 35


Bastrop 30, Elgin 20


Birdville 32, Colleyville Heritage 31


Boerne-Champion 52, SA Memorial 0


Brenham 48, Leander Glenn 7


Brownsville Pace 26, Brownsville Memorial 21


Brownsville Porter 45, Donna 19


Burleson Centennial 47, Arlington Seguin 20


Canutillo 48, Clint Horizon 7


Carrollton Creekview 61, Carrollton Turner 6


Castroville Medina Valley 17, SA Alamo Heights 10


CC Calallen 38, Alice 25


CC Flour Bluff 47, CC Carroll 0


CC Miller 61, CC Ray 0


Cedar Park 42, Pflugerville 21


Corsicana 30, Ennis 8


Crosby 36, Nederland 29, 2OT


Dallas Adamson 49, Dallas Conrad 14


Dallas Highland Park 42, Lancaster 35, OT


Dallas Wilson 56, Dallas Sunset 0


Denton Braswell 39, Lake Dallas 31


Dripping Springs 42, Austin Northeast 8


El Paso Eastlake 21, EP Del Valle 14


EP Andress 56, EP Bowie 0


EP Burges 27, EP Irvin 16


EP Jefferson 38, El Paso 14


EP Parkland 35, EP Riverside 7


EP Ysleta 42, EP Hanks 38


Everman 65, Waco University 7


Fort Bend Marshall 68, Houston Northside 7


Frisco Independence 44, The Colony 37


Frisco Lone Star 66, Frisco Liberty 6


Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco Centennial 21


Georgetown East View 21, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14


Granbury 17, FW Brewer 13


Greenville 51, Forney 3


Gregory-Portland 28, CC Tuloso-Midway 20


Humble Kingwood Park 40, Houston Austin 13


Huntsville 27, Montgomery Lake Creek 0


Hutto 42, Manor 20


Katy Paetow 34, Montgomery 30


Kaufman 28, Sulphur Springs 24


Kerrville Tivy 31, Lockhart 13


La Joya Palmview 37, Mission Memorial 35


Laredo Martin 63, SA Harlandale 48


Lindale 49, Longview Pine Tree 22


Lucas Lovejoy 31, Denison 24


Lufkin 58, Conroe Caney Creek 0


Magnolia 39, Magnolia West 15


Mansfield Legacy 51, Dallas Samuell 0


Mansfield Timberview 55, Dallas Adams 0


Manvel 49, Fort Bend Willowridge 41


Marshall 35, Whitehouse 8


Mesquite Poteet 37, Tyler 14


Midlothian 19, Cleburne 14


Mission Sharyland 29, Pharr Valley View 6


Mount Pleasant 33, Jacksonville 27


Nacogdoches 43, Hallsville 6


New Caney 44, Goose Creek 7


New Caney Porter 54, Galena Park 2


North Forney 49, Royse City 39


Pflugerville Weiss 28, Marble Falls 0


Port Lavaca Calhoun 57, SA Southside 27


Princeton 49, Frisco Lebanon Trail 48, OT


Richmond Foster 49, Texas City 0


Rosenberg Lamar 41, Cleveland 8


SA Houston 38, SA Burbank 14


SA Wagner 46, SA Veterans Memorial 30


Saginaw Boswell 24, FW Arlington Heights 20


San Antonio Harlan 38, SA Southwest 7


San Antonio Southwest Legacy 35, Eagle Pass Winn 24


Santa Fe 27, Dayton 7


Seagoville 55, Dallas Jefferson 2


Sharyland Pioneer 51, Roma 30


Sherman 56, West Mesquite 27


Somerset 56, Floresville 48


Texarkana Texas 40, Wylie East 13


Tomball 42, College Station 35


Uvalde 56, SA Kennedy 13


Victoria West 9, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 6, OT


Vidor 19, Baytown Lee 7


Willis 36, Waller 30


CLASS 4A


Alvarado 35, Wilmer-Hutchins 14


Argyle 35, Anna 6


Athens 40, Mabank 21


Beeville Jones 37, Pleasanton 26


Bellville 52, La Grange 27


Boerne 34, La Vernia 27


Bridge City 14, Livingston 8


Brownsboro 35, Bullard 34


Caddo Mills 51, Nevada Community 43


Caldwell 26, Brookshire Royal 18


Carrollton Ranchview 44, North Dallas 28


Carthage 34, Henderson 14


CC West Oso 29, Robstown 7


Center 47, Huntington 25


Clint 28, Fabens 7


Clint Mountain View 48, San Elizario 14


Crandall 28, Quinlan Ford 6


Crystal City 19, Carrizo Springs 15


Dallas Carter 60, Dallas Pinkston 7


Decatur 68, Burkburnett 21


Devine 21, Poteet 0


El Campo 40, Bay City 14


Fairfield 26, Robinson 20


Farmersville 29, Dallas Roosevelt 26


Fredericksburg 10, Burnet 7


FW Castleberry 71, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 31


FW Dunbar 52, FW Western Hills 6


Gainesville 41, Mineral Wells 2


Geronimo Navarro 22, Cuero 14


Godley 61, Venus 12


Graham 38, Aubrey 21


Hillsboro 28, Ferris 16


Hondo 55, Pearsall 13


Houston Furr 13, Houston Yates 7


Houston Washington 44, Houston Scarborough 6


Huffman Hargrave 34, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14


Iowa Park 50, Bridgeport 29


Jasper 48, Cleveland Tarkington 3


Kennedale 49, FW Benbrook 21


Kingsville King 28, Rio Grande City La Grulla 21


La Feria 28, Hidalgo 12


La Marque 21, Wharton 14


Lampasas 56, Fischer Canyon Lake 35


Liberty Hill 63, Taylor 0


Lorena 41, Madisonville 16


Melissa 61, Sanger 10


Mexia 21, Salado 6


Midlothian Heritage 24, Waxahachie Life 7


Navasota 42, Houston Wheatley 7


Needville 48, Freeport Brazosport 35


Palestine 21, Kilgore 7


Paris 62, Paris North Lamar 7


Pittsburg 33, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 6


Raymondville 50, Progreso 6


Rio Hondo 27, Port Isabel 15


Rockport-Fulton 59, Orange Grove 8


Rusk 12, Canton 7


Silsbee 27, Hamshire-Fannett 21


Sinton 43, Ingleside 29


Smithville 41, Giddings 14


Splendora 14, Lumberton 7


Stephenville 49, Gatesville 24


Sunnyvale 49, Dallas Lincoln 12


Sweeny 44, Houston Kashmere 0


Texarkana Pleasant Grove 65, Longview Spring Hill 21


Van 55, Tyler Chapel Hill 27


Vernon 28, Krum 21


Waco La Vega 31, Brownwood 14


West Columbia 35, Sealy 21


West Orange-Stark 39, Liberty 0


Wimberley 48, Llano 27


CLASS 3A


Alba-Golden 26, Quitman 0


Anderson-Shiro 52, Kountze 6


Bells 28, Whitewright 14


Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 54, Frankston 42


Blanco 48, Ingram Moore 20


Blue Ridge 36, Pattonville Prairiland 6


Brock 13, Boyd 6


Buffalo 33, Edgewood 18


Buna 28, Hardin 0


Cameron Yoe 77, Manor New Tech 6


CC London 27, Santa Rosa 20


Coldspring-Oakhurst 26, Elkhart 25


Columbus 34, Altair Rice 7


Comfort 49, Brady 34


Commerce 53, Bonham 28


Crockett 56, Palestine Westwood 16


Daingerfield 42, Omaha Pewitt 38


De Kalb 48, Ore City 18


Diboll 37, Franklin 7


Dublin 20, Comanche 16


East Bernard 63, Danbury 0


East Chambers 45, Anahuac 14


Eastland 42, Clyde 27


Edna 45, Goliad 7


El Maton Tidehaven 45, Ganado 28


Elysian Fields 27, New Diana 7


Emory Rains 56, Lone Oak 12


George West 59, Bishop 0


Gladewater 40, Gladewater Sabine 16


Grand Saline 26, Arp 20


Groesbeck 42, McGregor 13


Gunter 50, Henrietta 7


Hebbronville 49, Banquete 20


Hemphill 52, New Waverly 6


Hitchcock 14, Boling 7


Holliday 67, Nocona 0


Hughes Springs 35, New Boston 7


Jacksboro 28, Millsap 24


Jefferson 49, Hooks 7


Jourdanton 41, Universal City Randolph 35


Karnes City 42, Lytle 27


Kemp 47, Dallas A+ Academy 0


Leonard 34, Cooper 7


Lexington 41, Hamilton 0


Lyford 20, Santa Gertrudis Academy 7


Malakoff 72, Eustace 0


Marion 24, Cotulla 14


Mathis 12, Aransas Pass 10


Mildred 40, Blooming Grove 27


Mineola 34, Tatum 0


Mount Vernon 56, Redwater 21


Natalia 28, Nixon-Smiley 6


New London West Rusk 37, Winnsboro 33


Newton 62, Corrigan-Camden 0


Odem 28, Taft 16


Orangefield 37, Warren 6


Palacios 48, Hempstead 14


Palmer 64, Dallas Gateway 0


Paradise 43, Bowie 0


Poth 67, Dilley 0


Rice 36, Scurry-Rosser 29


Rockdale 61, Jarrell 9


Rogers 65, Florence 14


San Diego 40, Falfurrias 0


Sonora 58, Johnson City 21


Stockdale 42, Skidmore-Tynan 18


Teague 41, Maypearl 9


Tolar 36, Rio Vista 7


Troup 52, Winona 0


Troy 40, Lago Vista 33


Van Alstyne 40, Howe 28


Van Vleck 47, Bloomington 6


Vanderbilt Industrial 40, Hallettsville 34


Waskom 43, Queen City 2


WF City View 49, Callisburg 7


Whitesboro 42, Ponder 22


Whitney 26, Grandview 21


Woodville 48, Kirbyville 7


Yoakum 41, Luling 0


CLASS 2A


Agua Dulce 28, Premont 24


Alto 57, Hawkins 8


Alvord 7, Chico 0


Austin Brentwood 51, Austin Hyde Park 20


Barksdale Nueces Canyon 48, Medina 20


Bogata Rivercrest 34, Como-Pickton 14


Bremond 47, Iola 6


Bruceville-Eddy 46, Bosqueville 39


Bruni 28, Benavides 8


Burton 34, Somerville 14


Center Point 60, Sabinal 6


Centerville 42, Kerens 7


Chilton 46, Bartlett 12


Christoval 55, Miles 13


Collinsville 33, Celeste 0


Cumby 34, Tioga 6


De Leon 48, Goldthwaite 7


Eldorado 61, Menard 0


Evadale 41, Colmesneil 0


Falls City 52, D'Hanis 0


Frost 44, Meridian 7


Gladewater Union Grove 40, Cushing 0


Grapeland 35, Saratoga West Hardin 0


Groveton 32, Shelbyville 12


Harleton 22, Garrison 14


Hearne 35, Marlin 28


Holland 41, Thrall 13


Jewett Leon 32, Cayuga 28


Joaquin 38, Tenaha 0


Kenedy 21, Wallis Brazos 6


La Pryor 46, Pettus 0


La Villa 43, Woodsboro 0


Leakey 68, Prairie Lea 0


Linden-Kildare 28, Beckville 24


Lindsay 19, Seymour 0


Mart 48, Dawson 6


Mason 54, Harper 0


Maud 32, Overton 20


Milano 6, Rosebud-Lott 0


Moody 35, Axtell 21


Mount Enterprise 38, Detroit 36


Muenster 49, Era 0


Pineland West Sabine 44, Hull-Daisetta 20


Price Carlisle 35, Big Sandy 28


Refugio 64, Ben Bolt 8


Riesel 28, Itasca 20


Runge 21, Charlotte 20


San Augustine 62, Deweyville 0


San Saba 48, Crawford 28


Santa Maria 48, Riviera Kaufer 7


Santo 45, Petrolia 20


Simms Bowie 38, Clarksville 22


Snook 60, Louise 33


Three Rivers 49, Freer 14


Tom Bean 32, Trenton 26


Valley Mills 45, Hico 6


Valley View 73, Founders Classical Academy 0


Weimar 49, Yorktown 18


Windthorst 49, Electra 18


Wolfe City 61, Quinlan Boles 6


CLASS 1A


Aquilla 51, Gholson 6


Avalon 60, Penelope 24


Blanket 49, Mullin 0


Blum 48, Abbott 0


Brackett 62, Junction 2


Bynum 47, Morgan 42


Calvert 48, Buckholts 0


Eden 52, Veribest 0


Evant 50, Lometa 0


Forestburg 39, Bowie Gold-Burg 27


Gilmer Union Hill 68, Fruitvale 0


Gordon 54, Gustine 8


Jonesboro 59, Zephyr 12


Lingleville 40, Santa Anna 19


May 72, Gorman 48


McDade 46, Oglesby 0


Milford 80, Coolidge 62


Newcastle 79, Saint Jo 70


Oakwood 32, Apple Springs 13


Perrin-Whitt 28, Bryson 24


Richland Springs 62, Cherokee 15


Rochelle 58, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 19


Sidney 66, Rising Star 25


Strawn 52, Bluff Dale 6


Trinidad 46, Chester 0


Walnut Springs 61, Three Way 42


Woodson 56, Benjamin 32


PRIVATE SCHOOLS


Argyle Liberty Christian 62, Addison Trinity 28


Austin Regents 48, Austin St. Michael 7


Austin TSD 28, Waco Reicher 6


Austin Veritas 60, Round Rock Christian 0


Bay Area Christian 34, Frassati Catholic 7


Beaumont Kelly 43, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0


Bellaire Episcopal 34, Houston Christian 7


Boerne Geneva 49, San Marcos Baptist Academy 0


Bryan Allen Academy 58, Grace Christian 13


Bryan St. Joseph 63, Lake Jackson Brazosport 48


CC John Paul 27, SA Christian 15


Conroe Covenant 65, Alpha Omega 18


Dallas Christian 42, McKinney Christian 0


Dallas Parish Episcopal 47, Plano John Paul II 7


Dallas St. Mark’s 31, Dallas Episcopal 24


Fort Worth Christian 50, Carrollton Prince of Peace 11


FW Country Day 33, FW Trinity Valley 13


FW Nolan 42, FW All Saints 21


Garland Christian 55, Legacy Classical Christian 7


Houston Kinkaid 41, Houston St. John's 7


Houston Lutheran South 55, Cypress Community Christian 28


Houston The Village 28, Katy Pope John 21


Irving Cistercian 41, Arlington Oakridge 21


Irving The Highlands 69, Red Oak Ovilla 42


Marble Falls Faith 82, Austin Hill Country 44


Muenster Sacred Heart 16, FW Lake Country 14


New Braunfels Christian 63, Bulverde Bracken 30


Plano Prestonwood 26, Dallas Bishop Lynch 10


SA Antonian 44, Houston St. Pius X 26


SA Central Catholic 37, Tomball Concordia 7


Seguin Lifegate 64, Houston Texas Christian 30


Shiner St. Paul 21, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14


Temple Central Texas 41, SA St. Gerard 0


Tomball Rosehill 24, Bryan Brazos Christian 12


Victoria St. Joseph 55, Houston Westbury Christian 0


OTHER


Austin St. Dominic Savio 45, Houston Northland Christian 14


Casady , Okla. 42, Dallas Greenhill 33


Corinth Classical 40, Frisco Leadership Prep 12


Irving Faustina Academy 46, Longview Trinity 20


McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 59, Dallas Academy 13


Melissa CHANT 59, TACA Storm 14


Mount Calm def. Kopperl , forfeit


Plano Coram Deo 51, Longview Heritage 6


Spring Branch Living Rock 54, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 6


Tribe Consolidated 46, Victoria Home School 0


Weatherford Christian 59, Tyler East Texas Christian 6


Westlake Academy 49, Haslet Heritage 7


Wichita Falls Notre Dame 52, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 6