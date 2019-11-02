THE GAME

No. 4 Tarleton will return home for its final regular season home game with a chance to clinch a share of the Lone Star Conference title for the second straight season against rival Midwestern State. The Texans will take on the Mustangs this Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Lonn Reisman Athletic Center at Memorial Stadium for Senior Day. The Texans enter the game as the lone undefeated LSC team at 8-0 overall and 6-0 in conference while Midwestern State is 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the LSC.

GAME COVERAGE

A complete broadcast of the game can be heard on the Tarleton Sports Network presented by

the North Texas Ford Dealers. The Tarleton Sports Network team of Byron Anderson, Kyle Masters, Jarrett Bopp, and Keltin Wiens have the call on the flagship station of Tarleton Athletics - KTRL 90.5 FM in Stephenville - and worldwide at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. A link to live Stats can be found on the football schedule of TarletonSports.com. A video broadcast of the game can be seen on the Lone Star Conference Network at lonestarconferencenetwork.com.

MILITARY / FACULTY & STAFF APPRECIATION DAY

Saturday's game against Midwestern State at the Lonn Reisman Athletic Center at Memorial Stadium will be 'Military Appreciation Day' and 'Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day' where all active service members with a valid military ID and veterans as well as faculty and staff plus their immediate family (spouse and children) receive a complimentary general admission ticket. We will also extend a discounted upgrade to reserved seats (while supplies last) for $12. Faculty and staff can choose to upgrade their free seats in general admission to the reserved seats for just $12 per chair, a $13 discount.

TICKET INFORMATION

The Tarleton Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. on weekdays and can be reached by telephone at 254-968-1832. Cash, check, and cards are all accepted. The football box office will open at 10 a.m. on game days and the gates will open two hours prior to kickoff. Ticket prices range from $25 for chairback seating down to $15 for general admission. Youth tickets are $8 and senior tickets are $12. All faculty, staff and military get in free this weekend with a valid ID. Tarleton Students get in free with their Texan Card. For more information on tickets, visit TarletonSports.com/Tickets

GAMEDAY TIMELINE

8 a.m. - Texan Alley Opens

10 a.m. - Memorial Stadium Ticket Window Opens

11 a.m. - Pointe-Du-Hoc Rally (Rudder Way Statue)

12 p.m. - Stadium Gates Open

1:30 p.m. - Texan Tunnel Deadline (Students Only; Enter SW Corner)

1:40 p.m. - The Sound & The Fury Performs

1:45 p.m. - Senior Recognition

1:55 p.m. - Texans Take the Field

2 p.m. - Kickoff vs Midwestern State

ABOUT THE TEXANS

Tarleton enters week nine as the No. 4 ranked team in the nation after an 8-0 start. They're also the No. 1 ranked team in the first Super Region 4 regional rankings for the first time in program history, which puts the Texans in line for a first-round bye and hosting rights throughout the postseason. The Texans have been ranked in the top five for seven straight weeks and the top 10 for nine straight weeks. The Texans received a first-place vote in the AFCA poll for the sixth consecutive week. The Texans rank in the top 12 in the nation in four major offensive categories: Total Offense: 2nd, 535.6 yards; Rushing Offense: 9th, 272.5 yards; and Scoring Offense: 7th, 44.9 points per game. The Texan offense has accounted for at least 420 yards in all eight games, including three 600-yard games in wins over SFA (school-record 673 yards) UT Permian Basin (632) and Doane (609 yards). Defensively, the Texans have yet to allow a first quarter touchdown since week one against SFA and have outscored opponents 122-20 in the opening quarter this season. The Texans enter week nine with an 18-game regular season winning streak and are second in the nation with 12 straight home wins dating back to 2018. The Texans have also won 14 straight Lone Star Conference games since 2018. The Texans have also had road success, winning eight straight regular season road games since 2018.

The Texans are averaging 44.9 points and holding teams to 17.6 points while out-gaining teams in total yards 535-289 per game. Ben Holmes comes in ranked second in the LSC with 2,052 passing yards and an LSC-leading 21 TD's, despite playing only the first half in three lopsided wins. Holmes' top targets have been Zimari Manning, who is third in the nation with 941 yards and second in the nation with 14 TD's, and J.F. Thomas (598 yards, 4 TD). Daniel McCants, Khalil Banks, Ryheem Skinner and Thomas McDonald lead a four-headed rushing attack with all four backs over 150 yards. McCants leads the way with 1,018 yards and 11 TD's.

McCants now has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, making him the second player in school history to accomplish that milestone (Derrick Ross). Banks has 539 yards and 9 TD's. Skinner (235 yards) and McDonald (168 yards, TD) have also been weapons out of the backfield. Defensively, B.J. Jefferson leads the team with 67 tackles and tops the LSC with 17.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. Jai Edwards and Ronnell Wilson are right behind with 54 and 47 tackles, respectively. Benjie Franklin leads the team with three interceptions while Prince Robinson and Ronnell Wilson have a pair of picks, with Robinson also recording a pick six. Tre Johnson and Jordan Wells each have a defensive TD this season with fumble returns.

ABOUT MIDWESTERN STATE

Midwestern State enters the game 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Lone Star Conference under 18th-year head coach Bill Maskill. The Mustangs have lost four of their last five games after a 3-0 start. MSU is averaging 28 points per game on 371 yards while giving up 27 points to opponents on 409 yards. Triston Williams has taken over as the starting quarterback and thrown for 1,137 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with four interceptions in five games. The Mustangs' top receiver has been Xavier Land, who has 597 yards on 39 catches with four touchdowns. The leading rusher is Quinton Childs, who has 677 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, Marcus Wilkerson tops the Mustangs in tackles with 53, while Melik Owens leads with 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.