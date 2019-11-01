PFLUGERVILLE - Hendrickson may be out of the playoff chase, but they still have something to say about which district rivals can make postseason plans.

The Hawks overcame a 21-0 second-quarter deficit to shock Round Rock 35-28 on a chilly night Oct. 31 at The Pfield. After several close calls, Hendrickson finally broke through for their second district victory while handing the Dragons a costly third district loss.

Round Rock might have surmised in the early going that the Hawks would not be going down easy. Two of the Dragons’ first three possessions ended with turnovers, starting with an interception at the Hendrickson 24 that caromed off Jordan Smart and into the hands of lineman Tyson Unce. The Dragons did force a punt from there and score on their second try, with Israel Morgan opening the drive with a 40-yard burst and capping it with an eight-yard touchdown.

Hendrickson responded with a march to the Round Rock 24 but turned the ball over on downs. The Dragons were headed the other way when Ethan Bell punched the ball loose from Morgan while teammate Tyree Reed recovered the fumble at the Hawks’ 36 early in the second quarter. Morgan scored on the Dragons’ next two chances from 25 and 31 yards out for a 21-0 lead five minutes before halftime. Hendrickson knitted together their first scoring drive by converting three third downs on their way to a 72-yard March capped by lineman Michael Ike crashing in from four yards out to trim the score to 21-7 at the half.

In the second half, the Hawks ruled the roost, as four different players scored touchdowns and the defense devoured three of Round Rock’s five turnovers in the third and fourth quarters. Jasiya Demps set the tone with a battering 20-yard run on the first snap, and five plays later, Isaiah Moore was lofting the ball to James Hester in the right corner of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown. The Hawks’ only turnover was only a 13-second setback, as Daveyon Finch picked off Moore in Dragons territory but lost the ball on the return, as Terrell Hardeman knocked it loose and Nathaniel Davenport recovered for the Hawks near midfield. Hendrickson made the most of their second chance, making good on two third downs and a fourth down on their way to a Hardeman five-yard touchdown pass from Moore and Brandon Buchanan’s extra point to tie the game at 21-all with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Round Rock then embarked on an arduous 16-play drive that crossed into the fourth quarter. The drive kept going on a fake punt from midfield, as Ford passed to Tavori Donaldson for his first catch of the year, gaining exactly the 14 yards needed to retain possession. Jordan Smart ended the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run and the lead with 11 minutes left in the game.

After the Hawks drove to midfield and punted, the defense came up with two turnovers to set up the tying and then the go-ahead score. First, Deonte Boone fell on a Morgan fumble at the Dragons’ 24 with 7:43 remaining. Ike scored his second rushing touchdown from a yard out and Buchanan’s point after tied the game with 6:22 to go. Four plays later, linebacker Freddy Cavazos stepped in front of Ford’s downfield pass and set up the Hawks offense at the Hendrickson 47 with 4:31 on the clock. The Dragons thought they had Hendrickson stopped on fourth down with a Trey McCarty interception run into Hawks territory, but a pass interference penalty gave the Hawks a fresh set of downs at the Round Rock 16. After a loss, Demps took a draw for 21 yards and the winning score with 1:18 showing.

Round Rock got as far as their 46 before coming up short on fourth down.

Morgan had 155 rushing yards but only 20 in the second half. Demps tallied 116 of his 153 rushing yards after the break.

Hendrickson beat Round Rock for the third straight year and leads the series 6-2. The Hawks close against McNeil, while the Dragons will look to beat Vista Ridge next Thursday to secure their eighth playoff season in nine years.