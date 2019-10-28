Why has Vandegrift been so successful in recent years?

I think there are three main reasons for our recent success. First of all, the coaching. Second, the family atmosphere we have created. And third, I think it's the discipline we show every day in practice and during our Friday games.

The defense has been particularly good. What’s been the key to the defense?

The reason that it is hard to score on us is mostly the insane preparation we have for each opponent and the fact that we have so many athletes that fly around and swarm to the ball.

What will it take to have playoff success?

We just have to not let the game get the better of us, and continue to work and play as hard as we do every day.

Has football taught you any lessons you use in daily life?

Football has taught me how much a strong work ethic can pay off. That's what I think will carry on with me after high school.

Which of your high school courses will benefit you the most after you graduate?

It’s called Incubator. It is a real-life business class that teaches me how to be a successful entrepreneur.

If you could have dinner with four people from the history of the world, who would they be? Kevin Hart, Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds and Theodore Roosevelt.

Why President Roosevelt?

His “Big Stick” policy was a bold move. And the whole world knew it.

Do you have college plans?

I have plans to enter college to get an engineering degree or business degree. I don't plan on playing football, but I do plan on applying to the University of Oregon, Purdue, American University and Texas Tech.

What has been your favorite memory of Vandegrift football?

My favorite memory so far has been seeing that gold ball (trophy) for being undisputed district champions for the first time.

Do you have an rituals on game days?

I always wear my ostrich boots and jeans.

Tell me something most people don't know about you.

My dreadlocks are natural, not twisted.

What is a bigger challenge: keeping up with your schoolwork or staying on top of football?

To be honest, neither are really that difficult. I can really lock in on football when I need to and lock in on school when I need to.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would like to you go?

I would like to travel someday to Fiji because its has some of the greatest beaches on the planet and its over-the-water bungalows are pretty cool, too.

